Is AI the future of Xbox?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual, going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming news, previews, interviews, exclusives, movie reviews, series reviews as well and so much more, but without further ado, today we're talking a bit of AI, those two magical letters that pop up no matter where you go, no matter what industry you're in, it does seem like more and more this technology is being pushed and for good or for bad that's entirely up to you, but it seems that Xbox is sort of going full force ahead, full steam ahead with AI, at least that's according to the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who has been recently talking about how AI can use, Xbox can use this sort of muse AI, you might have seen the clips online of these sort of generated gameplay moments that have been made entirely through AI, so we've had you know Nadella claiming that Xbox will have a catalogue of games very soon apparently that will use these AI muse models, he says we're going to train these models to generate and then we'll start playing with them, in fact he continues when Phil Spencer first showed it to me he had an Xbox controller and this model basically took the input and generated the output based on the input and it was consistent with the game, to me that's an incredible moment, it's like the first time we saw ChatGPT complete sentences or Dali draw or Sora, this is one of those moments, now this isn't to say that next week Xbox will unveil its catalogue of AI games and we'll be able to play something that didn't have a human hand on it at all, but it is sort of that moment where Nadella is hoping that in the future they'll be able to be games entirely made through this technology, now again AI and your opinions on it are obviously going to be very subjective, personally I'll say right now just to get that out of the way that I'm not really a fan of AI in creative mediums, if you've read articles on Game Reactor from me you probably know why, recently I talked about Elon Musk sort of saying that he's going to make an AI game studio, I don't think that AI is quite there yet when it comes to making games, but then again it's worth me saying that the technology I think can be impressive and it can be very interesting to see what it could do, it's just that often right now it seems to be used by the wrong people for the wrong means, in any case my personal views aside, this is about the news, this is quite interesting to see because we've not really seen a big platform owner like Microsoft come in and say yes we're going to completely embrace AI, now Xbox has a lot of studios, a lot of studios with a lot of people employed under its banner, so it sort of does, it is a bit of a head scratcher as to why you would want technology to do the job for you, but then again with games taking much longer than they're used to nowadays, with games costing much more than they used to nowadays, it's perhaps not that we'll see games entirely generated by this Muse model, but very heavily supported by the Muse model so that we could see yearly releases more commonly in a lot of big studios, but we'll have to wait and see, again this is still in very very early days and a lot of the time a lot of tech people talk about this and yet we're still probably years away from anything really substantial being coming out from this, but let me know what you think of Xbox's use of AI and Muse, whether you think it's going to be promising for the industry, whether you think it's a bit concerning for the industry, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news, goodbye!"