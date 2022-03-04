English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Persona 4: Golden

Is a Persona 4 remake almost here?

Latest rumours suggest that it’s close to becoming a reality.

GR Misc

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Andor - Season 2 trailer

Andor - Season 2 trailer
The Residence - Official Trailer

The Residence - Official Trailer
Bring Her Back - Official Teaser Trailer

Bring Her Back - Official Teaser Trailer
Dope Thief - Official Trailer

Dope Thief - Official Trailer
Freaky Tales - Official Trailer

Freaky Tales - Official Trailer
On Swift Horses - Official Trailer

On Swift Horses - Official Trailer
Borderline - Official Trailer

Borderline - Official Trailer
The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer
Twisted Metal - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Twisted Metal - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer
Until Dawn - New movie trailer

Until Dawn - New movie trailer
G20 - Official Trailer

G20 - Official Trailer
The Wheel of Time: Season 3 - Official Trailer

The Wheel of Time: Season 3 - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault - A New Journey Unfolds trailer

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault - A New Journey Unfolds trailer
Descenders Next - Release Date trailer

Descenders Next - Release Date trailer
Sayonara Wild Hearts - PlayStation 5 trailer

Sayonara Wild Hearts - PlayStation 5 trailer
Wanderstop - Launch trailer

Wanderstop - Launch trailer
To a T - Release Date trailer

To a T - Release Date trailer
Gothic 1 Remake - Nyras Prologue Demo Trailer

Gothic 1 Remake - Nyras Prologue Demo Trailer
Care Bears: To the Rescue - Consoles Date Announcement Trailer

Care Bears: To the Rescue - Consoles Date Announcement Trailer
Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past! - Reveal Trailer

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past! - Reveal Trailer
Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns - Official T-1000 Teaser Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns - Official T-1000 Teaser Trailer
Flesh Made Fear - Announcement Trailer

Flesh Made Fear - Announcement Trailer
Shotgun Cop Man - Announcement Trailer

Shotgun Cop Man - Announcement Trailer
Blade Ball Arena - Announcement Trailer

Blade Ball Arena - Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More