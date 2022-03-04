English
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

GRTV News - A new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is being revealed next week

It seems to be remakes of the third and fourth game.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about something that actually happened right at the end of last week. We basically heard loads of rumours about what this was and then all of a sudden I think enough rumours had come out that they decided to just make a form of announcement should we say. What we're referring to is Tony Hawk Pro Skater. There's obviously, there used to be, this franchise used to be really popular then it kind of went away. Then they remade the first and the second game and people kind of rediscovered their love for it. And then we've been waiting to hear what they're going to do with further remakes or new instalments and stuff. And then last week in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 of all places, they found teasers for what looked to be information about a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater game. And now that has been confirmed, although the extent of the confirmation is a little bit up in the air. So let's dive on in. So yeah, a new Tony Hawk game will be revealed in March. It seems like the remakes of 3 and 4 are being developed by Ion Galaxy. So Activision is really subtle when giving us hints about upcoming announcements or games inside Call of Duty. So tonight's news were all but confirmed when a mysterious sign appeared in the new grind map. Still it's nice to make it official. A countdown has started on the official Tony Hawk Pro Skater website and guess which date it ends on? Yup, the 4th of March. This means we're less than two weeks away from getting official details about what seems to be, especially with Ion Galaxy being mentioned at the bottom of the page, the remakes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 that fans have been begging for since Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2. And yeah, it's um, all it is is a countdown. So we don't know anything more about it. We've got 3rd of March, sorry, the 4th of March, American dates, 4th of March 2025, the exact confirmed date or time, sorry, I'm not too sure because I have to go to the website, which maybe we could just quickly flick to right now actually and just see."

"So eight hours from now, so about 4pm GMT, which would be 5pm set. So that's when we can look forward to this announcement happening. So it does seem very likely that this is the Pro Skater 3 and 4 remake. Again, no official confirmation yet, but it's almost, it seems incredibly likely that that's the case because we haven't heard anything about like a new instalment in this franchise being made yet. Plus as well, on the page, it tries to take you back to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2. It tries to make you remember that the former remakes are out there. So I think this is basically almost a certainty that it's going to be remakes of the 3rd and 4th game. But again, we'll know more soon. It's going to be revealed next week. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, that's all the time that I really have for today's episode of GRTV News. So be sure to tune in again tomorrow for the next one. Until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday. See you in the next one."

