GRTV News - Exodus launches in 2026

We have a release window for the upcoming sci-fi RPG.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more but without further ado today we're talking Exodus, if you're not sure what Exodus is, it's a new game coming from Archetype Entertainment which is a studio made up of veterans of Bioware titles and it looks to be sort of akin to Mass Effect in a lot of ways, it's about exploring the far, you know, far distant galaxies and it's set in a world where humanity has sort of advanced massively and is allowed to explore space and it's also got Matthew McConaughey in it so that's a bit different from Mass Effect but as you can see in the gameplay trailer that I'm just going to let play in the background here, you'll get a grip, you'll get a grasp of what Exodus is about and what it's like and it's going to be an action RPG which again sort of fits into that Mass Effect like vibe, in any case we have a release date or a release window I should say for Exodus which is 2026 so if you were hoping that this game would come out this year, unfortunately it's not going to come out this year but you do have loads of other games to look forward to in 2025 so, you know, you've got plenty to fill your backlog even into 2026 I'd imagine as we've already in February seen a lot of games."
"Outside of that though Exodus is launching in 2026 as I said which was confirmed in a recent earnings report by Hasbro CEO Chris Cox who said we have been investing in video games for over 7 years through our portfolio of over a dozen projects in various stages of development coupled with 100 plus licensing partnerships."
"I'm excited to show off our first project Exodus to the world when we launch it in 2026.So Exodus as you can see here has got all sorts of wild stuff, there's aliens, there's armoured military bears that are massive, there's humans to fight and there's also your own characters and the people that you'll get to know but largely actually we don't know that much about the gameplay itself."
"This gameplay trailer runs for 2 minutes and while it does give us quite a lot of what we might see in Exodus it's not necessarily confirming what Exodus is like to play, you know we'd perhaps want something more substantial of that, 20 minutes maybe more that shows what it would be like to actually play this game for yourself, grab hold of the controller, you know yadda yadda yadda."
"In any case though it's still a very exciting game because while we're still waiting on Bioware to pick up it's, you know, to pull on it's big boy pants and make us Mass Effect 4, 5, whatever you want to call it, it's a nice sort of departure to another sci-fi universe.I feel like sci-fi RPGs have been sort of lacking lately, you know we've got a lot of great fantasy, we've got some historical RPGs, we've got Avowed, we've got Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, we've had Baldur's Gate 3 in the last couple of years, but what we really really want to see I think is something that steps up and gives us an incredible space faring experience."
"Although maybe I'm wrong, what do you think?Do you think we need more sci-fi RPGs?Is Exodus on your list for 2026 must-buys or are you going to wait to see what people say about it?Let me know all that and more and I'm sure we'll be seeing more Exodus in time to come especially if it's launching next year and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye."