GRTV News - Pokémon Presents confirmed for February 27th

What will be revealed at the showcase next week?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like or whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, news, interviews, exclusives and of course so much more, but without further ado today, we've got a big one from Pokemon, well, sort of, we've got a big anticipated event from Pokemon, or a highly anticipated event from Pokemon as I should say, as they finally confirmed that Pokemon Presents lined up for Pokemon Day which is the 27th of February, a week today at the time of recording. Now this was confirmed this morning, so, you know, coming onto the afternoons might seem a bit much, but it was probably the biggest story that's going to break today, unless something breaks later in the day, at which point, we'll see, and it'll probably be covered by Ben tomorrow morning. In any case, yeah, Pokemon Presents is going to be hosting a stream on the 27th of February at 2pm UK time, 3pm Central European time, 11pm local time in Tokyo, which is probably going to be quite late, but it's always to the benefit of the other, sort of, territories I guess, showing just how, like, beloved Pokemon is. In any case, it's going to be a stream probably like every other Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents that we've seen, where there's going to be a lot of nothing, sort of games like Pokemon Sleep, and games like Pokemon, you know, Go, and Pokemon Masters EX, and Pokemon Cafe, and things like that, and those sort of games that have their audience, you know, Pokemon TCG Online, or Pokemon TCG Pocket it's called isn't it, yeah, those games that have big, big audiences, but aren't necessarily the hype generators for fans of Pokemon that they'll be able to talk about, you know, for weeks on end. It'll be updates to those games, new content, Pokemon Unite as well, stuff like that, that's going to be keeping those games going and keeping them chugging along, but nothing necessarily that's going to be absolutely groundbreaking. However, as usual with these things, there's always something that comes towards the end that sort of is a big tease for what Pokemon's got next. Last year it was Pokemon Legends ZA, the reveal of that game, the return to Pokemon Legends, and this year it could be something else, it could be more Pokemon Legends ZA, although there's a lot of anticipation for that to maybe be at something like a Nintendo Direct where we know there's one coming in April to talk about the Switch 2, and Pokemon Legends ZA could be a big game for showcasing the power of that console. However, don't count out the Pokemon Company because they'll likely want to show off whatever they've got themselves, and of course, you know, we are expecting some things like Gen 5 remakes being on the cards is potentially going to happen considering that, you know, we've just had the Gen 4 remakes a few years ago. It's unlikely we're getting an entirely new generation of Pokemon, I would say that's maybe something more we can talk about next year, something like, you know, as we look towards Gen 10. But yeah, I wouldn't say that some new remake or something like that is entirely out of the question, but it's unlikely that we're going to be getting absolutely groundbreaking announcements. I would say, keep your anticipation limited to something at the end of the show being something that you'll talk about for a while with your friends. But anyway, let me know what you're looking forward to at Pokemon Presents, what you are most hyped about, what you think we might see, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

GRTV News - Pokémon Presents confirmed for February 27th
