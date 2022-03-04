English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - Xbox is using AI to preserve older games

Muse AI is here to help with game development and bring extra life to deceased or unavailable projects.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Microsoft again. Because yesterday they announced something that was really quite surprising. Whether it's a good thing or a bad thing is kind of up to you I would guess. But it's definitely surprising and I think it's definitely a sign of what the future holds, especially for video game development. So essentially what Microsoft has done is they've created or they've partnered up with an AI and intend to incorporate it more into their video game world. That's going to include sort of streamlining development but it's also going to include an attempt to sort of preserve games for the future."

"So titles that may have once been shut down because maybe they didn't have the player base or the interest or maybe it was too costly to keep them running. Now there's a way to do that using this AI system. So quite a lot of things it can do. Let's dive on in and take a look. Microsoft wants to preserve your games for the future using AI. The explicit goal is that beloved games lost to time and hardware advancement could one day be played on any screen with Xbox. So allowing artificial intelligence to interfere with our games is usually a hot topic. Some fear that it will come at the expense of imagination and creativity because AI largely bases its work on what already exists. In addition, developers, voice actors and others are not super keen on losing their jobs. Microsoft has now developed a tool they call Muse AI which can be used for game development and on Xbox Y we can read."

"Another opportunity we're exploring is how Muse can help game teams prototype new gameplay experiences during the creative process and introduce new content, taking games players already love and enabling our developers to inject new experiences for them to enjoy or even enable you to participate in the creation process. However, Muse AI has more benefits than that and looks set to be a powerful solution that will allow older titles to be played in the future. Today, countless classic games tied to ageing hardware are no longer playable by most people. Thanks to this breakthrough, we are exploring the potential for Muse to take older back catalogue games from our studios and optimise them for any device. We believe this can radically change how we preserve and experience classic games in the future and make them accessible to more players. To imagine that beloved games lost to time and hardware advancement could one day be played on any screen with Xbox is an exciting possibility for us. And that sounds like a way of using AI in game development that quite a few of us can appreciate anyway, right? Check out the video below for more information."

"So while you can look at it and say, yes, it's nice that they can preserve games, the problem is when you give an AI a job to do, it does it in its own way. And the concern obviously is going to be that it takes these sort of classic games or these sort of ageing games and it preserves them in its own way. We see a lot when you ask an AI, even just like an image generator, to generate a relatively straightforward image and it does it and you look at it and go, well, that person has six fingers or something daft and silly like that."

"And that's the problem with using AI at the moment like this. So it has to be controlled and it has to be managed by a human counterpart. Now, the question is, is whether that's going to be something that happens because these old games are probably not going to draw much revenue for Microsoft, if at all. So is Microsoft going to spend money employing people to act as quality control and again, sort of like management for this AI or are they just going to let it run wild? It's hard to tell. Tech companies like to do things that us regular folk don't particularly like. Then the other thing is obviously the streamlining development."

"This is something that I think is going to be happening more in the future and I don't think it is technically a bad thing. Having AI involved in any kind of creative element of the video game production line isn't something you want. Creating narrative, for example, or doing voice work, that sort of stuff. You want that left to actual people. But there are certain elements of video game development that you can use AI to streamline, make things less intense, whether it's rendering or even something like side quest objective generation, stuff like that. So I do think that we'll see more of that in the future and it doesn't surprise me that Microsoft's getting into this because everyone's getting into this in one way or another. We already see AI a lot, even on consoles particularly, look at PlayStation, PSSR, it's all AI enhancement technology. So that doesn't really surprise me but we have to be careful I think with the way that we treat AI in these creative elements because it's one of those things where you give AI an inch and the people behind the AI, because it's much cheaper really to run an AI service than it is to employ thousands of people, you give them an inch and they will take a mile. So we have to be a little bit careful with how we do this and I do hope that Microsoft is looking at this in a very sort of cautious manner. So we'll stay tuned and see how it goes but the key thing to know is that Muse AI is here and it's going to start impacting things and no doubt you're going to start seeing some of these older games popping back up, having been preserved with AI and no doubt have some quirky elements in them so stay tuned for that. Otherwise that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News but I will be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week so until then I hope you enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."

GRTV News

More

Videos

GRTV News - Xbox is using AI to preserve older games

GRTV News - Xbox is using AI to preserve older games
Nintendo’s Gold Points programme is being shut down

Nintendo’s Gold Points programme is being shut down
Gears of War: E-Day has seemingly been in development for five years

Gears of War: E-Day has seemingly been in development for five years
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Video Review

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Video Review
GRTV News - Is console hardware still about raw power?

GRTV News - Is console hardware still about raw power?
Is Grand Theft Auto VI coming to PC in early 2026?

Is Grand Theft Auto VI coming to PC in early 2026?
Farewell to eShop discounts: Nintendo ends its Gold Points program

Farewell to eShop discounts: Nintendo ends its Gold Points program
Spider-Man 4 will film later this year

Spider-Man 4 will film later this year
Exoborne - Video Preview

Exoborne - Video Preview
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage - Video Review

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage - Video Review
GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold two million copies

GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold two million copies
Ubisoft will continue to offer open world and live service games

Ubisoft will continue to offer open world and live service games
More

Movie Trailers

The Residence - Official Trailer

The Residence - Official Trailer
Bring Her Back - Official Teaser Trailer

Bring Her Back - Official Teaser Trailer
Dope Thief - Official Trailer

Dope Thief - Official Trailer
Freaky Tales - Official Trailer

Freaky Tales - Official Trailer
On Swift Horses - Official Trailer

On Swift Horses - Official Trailer
Borderline - Official Trailer

Borderline - Official Trailer
The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer
Twisted Metal - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Twisted Metal - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer
Until Dawn - New movie trailer

Until Dawn - New movie trailer
G20 - Official Trailer

G20 - Official Trailer
The Wheel of Time: Season 3 - Official Trailer

The Wheel of Time: Season 3 - Official Trailer
How To Train Your Dragon - Official Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

eFootball - Lamine Yamal Ambassador Trailer

eFootball - Lamine Yamal Ambassador Trailer
The Thing - Character Reveal

The Thing - Character Reveal
Human Torch - Character Reveal

Human Torch - Character Reveal
PlayStation - From a Small Room Lineup Video

PlayStation - From a Small Room Lineup Video
Introducing Muse - Our first generative AI model designed for gameplay ideation

Introducing Muse - Our first generative AI model designed for gameplay ideation
Hades II - The Warsong Update Trailer

Hades II - The Warsong Update Trailer
Mouthwashing - Official PC Launch Trailer

Mouthwashing - Official PC Launch Trailer
Monster Train 2 - Announcement Trailer

Monster Train 2 - Announcement Trailer
Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy - First Look Card Previews

Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy - First Look Card Previews
The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - English Story Trailer

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - English Story Trailer
Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 - Teaser Trailer

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 - Teaser Trailer
Karma: The Dark World - Release Date Trailer

Karma: The Dark World - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More