GRTV News - Xbox is using AI to preserve older games

Muse AI is here to help with game development and bring extra life to deceased or unavailable projects.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Microsoft again. Because yesterday they announced something that was really quite surprising. Whether it's a good thing or a bad thing is kind of up to you I would guess. But it's definitely surprising and I think it's definitely a sign of what the future holds, especially for video game development. So essentially what Microsoft has done is they've created or they've partnered up with an AI and intend to incorporate it more into their video game world. That's going to include sort of streamlining development but it's also going to include an attempt to sort of preserve games for the future."
"So titles that may have once been shut down because maybe they didn't have the player base or the interest or maybe it was too costly to keep them running. Now there's a way to do that using this AI system. So quite a lot of things it can do. Let's dive on in and take a look. Microsoft wants to preserve your games for the future using AI. The explicit goal is that beloved games lost to time and hardware advancement could one day be played on any screen with Xbox. So allowing artificial intelligence to interfere with our games is usually a hot topic. Some fear that it will come at the expense of imagination and creativity because AI largely bases its work on what already exists. In addition, developers, voice actors and others are not super keen on losing their jobs. Microsoft has now developed a tool they call Muse AI which can be used for game development and on Xbox Y we can read."
"Another opportunity we're exploring is how Muse can help game teams prototype new gameplay experiences during the creative process and introduce new content, taking games players already love and enabling our developers to inject new experiences for them to enjoy or even enable you to participate in the creation process. However, Muse AI has more benefits than that and looks set to be a powerful solution that will allow older titles to be played in the future. Today, countless classic games tied to ageing hardware are no longer playable by most people. Thanks to this breakthrough, we are exploring the potential for Muse to take older back catalogue games from our studios and optimise them for any device. We believe this can radically change how we preserve and experience classic games in the future and make them accessible to more players. To imagine that beloved games lost to time and hardware advancement could one day be played on any screen with Xbox is an exciting possibility for us. And that sounds like a way of using AI in game development that quite a few of us can appreciate anyway, right? Check out the video below for more information."
"So while you can look at it and say, yes, it's nice that they can preserve games, the problem is when you give an AI a job to do, it does it in its own way. And the concern obviously is going to be that it takes these sort of classic games or these sort of ageing games and it preserves them in its own way. We see a lot when you ask an AI, even just like an image generator, to generate a relatively straightforward image and it does it and you look at it and go, well, that person has six fingers or something daft and silly like that."
"And that's the problem with using AI at the moment like this. So it has to be controlled and it has to be managed by a human counterpart. Now, the question is, is whether that's going to be something that happens because these old games are probably not going to draw much revenue for Microsoft, if at all. So is Microsoft going to spend money employing people to act as quality control and again, sort of like management for this AI or are they just going to let it run wild? It's hard to tell. Tech companies like to do things that us regular folk don't particularly like. Then the other thing is obviously the streamlining development."
"This is something that I think is going to be happening more in the future and I don't think it is technically a bad thing. Having AI involved in any kind of creative element of the video game production line isn't something you want. Creating narrative, for example, or doing voice work, that sort of stuff. You want that left to actual people. But there are certain elements of video game development that you can use AI to streamline, make things less intense, whether it's rendering or even something like side quest objective generation, stuff like that. So I do think that we'll see more of that in the future and it doesn't surprise me that Microsoft's getting into this because everyone's getting into this in one way or another. We already see AI a lot, even on consoles particularly, look at PlayStation, PSSR, it's all AI enhancement technology. So that doesn't really surprise me but we have to be careful I think with the way that we treat AI in these creative elements because it's one of those things where you give AI an inch and the people behind the AI, because it's much cheaper really to run an AI service than it is to employ thousands of people, you give them an inch and they will take a mile. So we have to be a little bit careful with how we do this and I do hope that Microsoft is looking at this in a very sort of cautious manner. So we'll stay tuned and see how it goes but the key thing to know is that Muse AI is here and it's going to start impacting things and no doubt you're going to start seeing some of these older games popping back up, having been preserved with AI and no doubt have some quirky elements in them so stay tuned for that. Otherwise that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News but I will be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week so until then I hope you enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."