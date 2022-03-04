Farewell to eShop discounts: Nintendo ends its Gold Points program

Nintendo puts an end to another popular digital service.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going over the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, news and of course so much more.But without further ado, today we're talking, well we're saying fond farewell to Nintendo's Gold Point system in it's eShop."
"So from the 25th of March as Alberto notes here, your digital purchases will no longer generate gold points, so you've still got until now about a month, a month and a week or so to generate some gold points.If you're not sure what gold points are by the way in the Nintendo eShop, they're essentially sort of like the Nintendo eShop's own version of currency that you generate whenever you make a purchase, which you can then use for other purchases, usually stuff like other games and things like that and other digital goodies, but that's no longer going to be happening."
"I would compare it in a slight way to maybe something like Microsoft Points in the way that you generate them yourself through activities and things like that, well just through purchases primarily, but yeah those are going to be gone and you've still got 12 months though to spend them from the 25th of March 2025, but you're basically not going to be able to use them after that."
"So if you want to use your gold points, use them now.They can be used on anything released on the 24th of March 2025 at the latest and they can be generated from anything like that, but this is probably going to hit a lot of Nintendo users quite hard because they were a nice way of generating your income."
"A bit like sort of a stamps card or a loyalty card at a shop, you know you would be able to show that you are sort of sticking with Nintendo, buying primarily Nintendo games and therefore you might get a Nintendo game through just your points or something similar, but yeah it's sort of a weird switch for Nintendo I guess because it was quite a popular feature but you can imagine with the Nintendo Switch 2 and some of the big changes that are coming this year that we're going to see some more, maybe something to replace the gold points system or maybe just a move away from them as Nintendo tries to define this new era for itself."
"In any case, it's going to be a busy year for Nintendo as we've said.I mean last year there was another fairly unpopular move with sort of the removal of the eShop for the Nintendo Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS, but again Nintendo makes quite a lot of these fairly, well some would say unpopular moves that still manage to not really dent the company's popularity as a whole, as in the company will still sell games like hot cakes, it will still sell consoles like hot cakes with the Nintendo Switch 2 and so it does have that confidence to be able to make these decisions that perhaps aren't the best for something like video game preservation, but certainly allow it to promote its newer consoles, its newer machines more."
"Hopefully we won't see the end of the Nintendo Switch eStore for some time, but it's entirely possible as we found out with the Wii U and 3DS a couple of years ago.But what do you think about this gold point system, how many gold points do you have left over, are you going to try and spend them all?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"