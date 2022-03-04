GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold two million copies

Warhorse's RPG continues to thrive two weeks after its release.
"Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News Today, we're going to be talking a little bit about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 once again because the game has hit another milestone another really impressive milestone and one that I would say has taken a little bit longer to reach than expected uh, considering how quickly it reached the first ones but regardless, it's done it Specifically we're talking about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 now being a 2 million seller It's taken just under two weeks. The game has shipped two million copies to fans around the world. And the reason why I say that it's probably a little bit, it's taken a little bit longer than expected, despite the fact that it's, you know, less than two weeks before the game even, oh, since the game arrived, is because the first million were sold in less than 24 hours. So, you know, it's gone from 24, less than 24 hours to sell one million to just under two weeks to sell two million. So it's been a very significant drop-off. But, um, but regardless, two million copies of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are in the hands of players. So yes, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now a two million seller. It took much longer than it did to surpass the first million, but nonetheless, another milestone has been achieved. So we had to wait less than 24 hours to hear that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was a million seller, a massive feat that suggested we'd be talking about further sales milestones very, very soon. Well, we haven't had to wait much longer. You could argue that it's taken longer than expected than, uh, to surpass the two million sold copies. It's almost two weeks after release the game has achieved the milestone."
"This was affirmed in a post on X, which you can see below. And that's what Warhorse said.Two million copies in under two weeks are toast to all you for making Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 a triumph. Recently, we also saw that the success of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has had a positive effect on the often troubled publisher Embracer, which seems to be regaining its confidence a tad."
"If you haven't yet played the medieval RPG, be sure to read our review here or watch our video review below. So it should also be said as well that, um, there has been a report that went around recently that suggests that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 costs just $40 million to make, which in the grand scheme of video games is, is, is incredibly cheap. Um, especially like a triple A RPG like this that has, you know, a hundred hours of content in it or whatever. Um, and the reason why we had that is because, well, we know that information is because after the game had shipped the 24 or the million copies in the 24 hours, um, one of the leading members of Warhorse came out and basically said that the game was already profitable, um, and revealed that sort of that budget that they were working towards. So if the game was already profitable after sort of the first million, then you could, you'd have to say that, that Warhorse is absolutely reveling in success right now. Now that 2 million copies have been shipped. Um, I personally would be expecting to see the sales start to significantly dip even further now. It's usually like a, like almost like a curve with sales, right? So it starts off really strong at launch and then it just tapers off as the years go on. Uh, so I, I can't imagine that it's going to be shipping a huge amount of copies, but I think that this is going to be one of those games over the years, we'll steadily talk about it shipping, you know, the next million, the next million, the next million, um, which is nothing but good news for Warhorse who are already, uh, basking in the, uh, the successes of this game. But yeah, if you haven't seen it, haven't played Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 yet, or haven't seen anything about it, go and check out the news piece, go and watch our video review, go and read our review, learn all about it. And, uh, yeah, if you want to check it out, it's available right now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Uh, but yeah, that's all the time I have today's episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all for the next one. Take care, everyone."