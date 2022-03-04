Ooni Volt 12 (Quick Look) - Quality Pizza at Home

This electric pizza oven is designed to enable users to cook quality pizzas all from the comfort of their own home.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's one of those markets or particular sections of a given market where that entire category has been defined by one manufacturer."
"Now whether or not that's a good thing is up for discussion I guess, but one way to look at it is that a lot of people when thinking about tablets think of them as iPads.That is how important Apple's output in particular has been for the tablet market and that people will use the word tablet and iPad interchangeably."
"And that is kind of the same with outdoor pizza ovens.Now that market in particular is not as broad as tablets obviously, but there has been so much market penetration by one manufacturer, Ooni, which is the one that we're looking at today."
"This is the Volt 12, that people kind of think of outdoor pizza ovens as looking like this.Not like this in particular, because this is actually Ooni's first electrically powered pizza oven, but they're particularly the ones with a little gas canister, so it's gas powered essentially, which has a bit longer legs and a bit slimmer body."
"That I have seen so many times on little balconies in Copenhagen or whatever it is that you might be out visiting someone, you see an Ooni compact outdoor pizza oven.And that's because that they have sort of just dominated this particular market and with good reason."
"So it's very interesting that they chose that now would be a good time to conquer the electrically powered market in general, because that has been heating up very much so over the past couple of years, whereas a lot of particularly sort of foodstuffs used to be sort of gas powered or power by other means like coal, for instance, we're now seeing grills and that kind of stuff, ovens of particular use cases move into electricity."
"Really cool to see a kind of a diverse sort of power output like this.So the Volt 12 is expensive, but it is also an Ooni product and that means a couple of different things.For one, there's a reason that there is no box here, because this is how it arrives out of the box."
"There is no, like you don't need to assemble it.There is no like screws involved.It arrives in one piece, ready to go.And I think for a lot of people that think that this is like a wild investment already, that's really cool."
"Like a lot of these things, you need to sort of semi assemble them at the very least.But in this particular case, no, the little door arrives already sort of stiffened, ready to go.So there's three dials that for one activate a boost mode, but still it's simple."
"It is in some ways, if you want to draw that parallel, a little Apple-esque in the sense that some of the sort of the user advancements have been dialed down to create a streamlined and easy to use experience.So the focus is on the cooking."
"So what is actually here?Well, as I said, central little door, a pizza, like a baking stone in here made from, I can't remember the name of the material, but a particular material that is very, very sort of high quality, high grade and made specifically for baking pizza, the way that it absorbs heat and creates that bottom up."
"So you get the crispy bottom that would normally define what you would call a Neapolitan pizza, like, you know, like thin crust, a crispy overall.Inside we find a 1600 watt motor, which delivers 1600 watts, which basically means that you can get to the magic threshold of 450 degrees and you'll get there in about 20 minutes."
"That means from you turn it on in 20 minutes, it'll have the 450 degrees needed to create a proper pizza.That is what a lot of people would say is needed is like the bare minimum to make a proper sort of crusty, crispy pizza."
"The dials here are all really responsive, again, incredibly easy to understand.And while it doesn't come directly with the Volt 12, you can get a 12 inch perforated pizza peel here.Pizza peel is essentially just that little sort of ladle that you can remove and insert the pizza with, because believe it or not, a 1600 watt, like powerful motor in here means that it gets pretty hot, particularly in such a small little cribby space here."
"This is 33 centimeters across, by the way.And if there is one particular problem that I could sort of immediately point to is that this space is a little bit small, both the opening and the height of the space, meaning that once this door opens, it is very easy to fizzle out, meaning that if you are making a lot of pizzas and this door opens and closes a lot, you'll be using the boost functionality quite a lot to get back to the 450 degrees needed."
"That essentially means that it pulls all power in, like slams the throttle, and it gets faster through the threshold that it needs.Now, that is also, according to some reviews that I've read for sort of context, very, very important to get it right the first time around."
"Apart from that, you'll also probably need this.This is a little digital thermometer, laser-based thermometer, meaning that if you just push it like a gun, it shoots out a very singular laser point where it reads the temperature of that surface, meaning that you can point it inward into the Volt 12 and then get a pretty safe reading of where you currently are temperature-wise."
"So 22.9 in here when it's on 450.So I would say that it's really cool to get a product which is so easy to use straight out of the gate, but produces seemingly really cool results.Now obviously, we're going to have to make a pizza or two in order to properly explain whether or not it lives up to its high price point and whether or not it truly shames the other competitors in the field."
"I have a brother who has worked in professional Italian-grade kitchen for seven years, so he will help me test this over the course of the next few weeks, I hope, and then I'll report back.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."