GRTV News - Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI coming to PC in early 2026

It seems PC gamers won't be waiting as long as expected for GTA VI on PC.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, news and of course so much more."
"So without further ado today, we're talking GTA 6, we've got a very surprised looking Alex in the video below there as we're talking once again about GTA 6 coming to PC. Now again, GTA 6 is a sort of when not if scenario for PC I think because even with Rockstar previously taking a little while to bring things like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 to PC, their schedule has actually been pretty quick or has been increasingly fast over recent releases, I say recent releases, over the past decade or so because GTA 5 took about 18 months to come to PC, Red Dead Redemption 2 took 12 months or a year and apparently GTA 6 could take just a few months to come to PC. Now this is a rumour, this isn't anything officially confirmed by Rockstar because we still don't have a release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 even on consoles, however the finance VP of Corsair Gaming, Ronald van Veen has said the following about Grand Theft Auto 6's release, GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about and we'll get a glimpse of that I think later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console then early 2026 for PC. So early 2026 is obviously a big window and the fall for console is what we've heard and it's been reiterated by Take-Two in the past quite recently in the GRTV news video that I go over there."
"But that doesn't really stop people from doubting whether Grand Theft Auto 6 will meet that release date. Until we see a new trailer and an official sort of actually locked in release date a lot of people still believe that this game will be pushed back into 2026. However from the fact that Corsair's sort of VP of gaming Ronald van Veen thinks that this will come out in a few months into early 2026 means that we won't actually have to wait that long for PC releases. Now on the one hand this means that Rockstar opens itself up to a PC market much earlier allowing for more sales in a different market because PC gaming is increasingly becoming a bigger portion of the pie compared to console gaming. However on the other hand there's a lot of people that may have bought GTA 6 on console and then were going to buy it on PC meaning that perhaps there's some sales loss there. I don't think it will really be enough to matter because either way Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely going to be one of the best selling games of all time within months if not the first couple of years of its release. It's one of the most anticipated games perhaps ever and no matter what sort of Rockstar do with it so long as they release it in fairly good time and it doesn't come out absolutely broken there's going to be a lot of people who are going to be very very happy that this game is even real and in their hands. But we'll have to see if it can make that full 2025 release date to see if it can then push into an early 2026 PC release date otherwise it's likely that we could get maybe early 2026 for the console launch and then later 2026 for the PC launch. But let me know when you think Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming out. Are you holding on to the copium that'll still make it this year? Do you think it's going to come out next year? Do you think the PC version should come out sooner or later than is currently being predicted? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."