GRTV News - Elden Ring: Nightreign's Beta Undergoes Server Woes

People are struggling to even play the network test in the hours following its release.
"Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole.Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole.Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole."
"Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole.Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole.Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole.Contextualization is a process of visualizing an image as a whole."