IEM Katowice 2025 - Reactions and Acer Showroom Tour (Sponsored)

We traveled all the way to IEM Katowice in Poland to not only experience the thrill of high-level esports, but also to explore official partner Acer's wonderful booth.
"Recently, we had the pleasure of attending the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2025.The impressive Spodek Arena was buzzing with life as six of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world were gearing up for a massive tournament with a prize pool of over one million US dollars."
"Before the playoffs started, we had the chance to try out some new Predator products, many of them newly announced at CES in Las Vegas.One of the products that drew the most attention was the Predator Spatial Labs View 27.Many eyes were constantly glued to this unique monitor, but only one pair of eyes would get the optimal experience as the screen features a smooth and impressive 3D effect, thanks to the eye-tracking technology."
"More than 120 titles are already supporting 3D visuals on the Spatial Labs View 27, with more to be added later.Another exciting product was the Helios 16 AI, a powerful high-performance gaming laptop with a stylish and compact design."
"The Helios 16 AI comes with the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and supports multiple clever AI tools for both gamers and creators, such as NVIDIA DLSS 4.Besides its raw power, the thing that impressed us most about the Helios 16 AI was the overall build quality."
"From the beautiful 240Hz OLED monitor to the robust keyboard, this is a truly high-end laptop that is sure to appeal to a wide array of gamers.For the general public, the gates opened at 10am and quickly people streamed to the large show floor."
"There was a lot to do, you could participate in giveaways, play games such as EA Sports FC25, and even get a selfie with Mario and Luigi.The sim racing team R8G had brought along two impressive rigs, as well as two of their best drivers to act as coaches."
"We tried racing a few laps of F124, and while handling, steering and the general feel might be pretty close to real life, it's certainly a good thing that crashes don't come with any consequences.Finally, it was time for the main event, which of course is Counter-Strike 2."
"The first game was between the Mongols from Mongolia and the Turkish team Eternal Fire.The Mongols dominated the first map, but had to work harder on the second one, only narrowly securing their win in overtime.The final was between Team Spirit and Team Vitality."
"Team Vitality came off to a flying start, and never really took the foot off the gas.They ended up crushing last year's winners in a convincing display, winning the first three maps, with only the last one, Mirage, being a close affair.That was it from Katowice."
"The Counter-Strike 2 season certainly kicked off to a flying start, but we can't wait to try our hand at the new Predator products in a different atmosphere."