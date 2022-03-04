GRTV News - The next-generation of Xbox console has reportedly been given the greenlight

It's anyone's guess as to what it will be called...
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about the future of Xbox, believe it or not, because a new report has gone around, sort of suggesting that we're getting ever closer to the next generation of Xbox hardware, and I say hardware because I'm not really too sure what Xbox is going to be planning for it, obviously there will be a Playstation 6 because I feel like Playstations are quite, they are incredibly popular around the world at this point, so for Sony not to produce a home console would seem ridiculous, but Xbox, they've been doing a lot of weird things as of late in regards to cloud systems and multi-platform approaches and all these different things, so I don't know whether it will be necessarily a home console or not, I don't know, but put it this way, there's a new generation of Xbox stuff in the works, so let's have a look at what that is referring to."
"So yes, report, Xbox's next gen console hardware has been fully approved, it looks like the future will see the arrival of the Xbox series Y2720, ah we give up. Right, Microsoft's strategy right now is not the easiest to understand, they seem to have decided to go multi-format just when they started releasing games themselves and gaming giant Sony basically ran out of their own games to launch, and after a meagre 2024-2025 doesn't seem to be much better on the first party front for Playstation either. This means that we are now in the position that Microsoft is missing the chance to offer a really strong Xbox line-up when Sony is at its weakest, and there are many indications that Microsoft will release more major first party games for Playstation in 2025 than Sony does, not least given the somewhat bland and first party style 40 minute stream they offered overnight. This is talking the state of play a few days ago. Whatever the case, Microsoft says it will release more Xbox consoles in the future and has promised the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation. So now the usually reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden has some new information about the upcoming Xbox consoles and writes that he recently has been told that Xbox's next-gen console hardware has now been moved past its early pitch stages and has been fully approved and costed all the way up the chain. He emphasises that he doesn't think we'll see what they have in store any time soon, but it seems that things are still moving for Xbox and it will be interesting to see how Microsoft intends to get people to buy the device when they don't have exclusive software to offer."
"So, a few interesting things here. First of all, yep, Jonas is absolutely right, Playstation's 2025 seems to be a bit stale. Two of the big games that we're expecting from Playstation, sort of like Playstation exclusive sort of things, is obviously Ghost of Yotai and then Death Stranding 2, although granted, Kojima has been making a lot of moves as of late to sort of separate itself from being an exclusive developer, including the fact that they've bought back Death Stranding as a brand. But we still, you know, Death Stranding 2 is highly embedded in the Playstation culture, so we're sort of tying it to that console. But the point is that those are two of the very big games that Playstation has for 2025 and we didn't see either of them at the State of Play this year, or this February. And that to me makes it sound like 2025 is going to be a steady year for Playstation again, but on the other hand, Xbox is going to have quite a big year on Playstation because they're going to be bringing more games for the multi-platform strategy. Forza Horizon 5 is coming into the spring, Doom The Dark Ages will be coming in May for Playstation. There are lots of rumours that the Master Chief Collection is coming to Playstation at some point and that Gears of War Remastered Trilogy is going to be coming at some point. And I wouldn't be surprised if various other sort of things that have happened on Xbox exclusive as of late will be making their way to Playstation as well. If Forza Horizon can come to Playstation, I think it means that literally anything can come to Playstation. So it wouldn't surprise me to see Starfield on there at some point, it wouldn't surprise me to see Forza Motorsport on there at some point. These different things. And then we get to 2026, of which right now Playstation is very, there's a lot of question marks about that still. And if this multi-platform strategy that Xbox is following implies one thing, it means that whatever's coming out in 2025 will most likely at some point come to Playstation in 2026. It's probably going to be like that good sort of 24, 24, 12 month sort of exclusivity, I would say at least, for the Playstation players after waiting. So that means that this year for Xbox, as much as it's absolutely crammed, I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing things like South of Midnight, Avowed, all these different games, it wouldn't surprise me if we started seeing them on Playstation sometime in 2026. Maybe earlier, maybe later, but around then."
"And they still have a massive back catalogue of stuff that hasn't come to Playstation before.So 2025 and 2026 look big for Xbox on Playstation. But yeah, they do still want to produce a console despite the fact that it's probably not that financially successful for them at this point, considering they don't sell, they don't ship half as many consoles as Nintendo and Playstation. But yeah, it says here that the Xbox's next-gen console hardware has been moved past its early pitch station and fully approved and costed all the way up the chain, which means it's probably in the production stage, or about to kick off its production stage. You can usually tell the state or the stage that a console production is in when you start hearing about dev kits out in the wild, i.e. developers getting access to a concept version of the console so that they can prepare their games for that console."
"We haven't seen that yet. If this is happening now, if production is on the horizon, it wouldn't surprise me if we start seeing dev kits mid-late 2026, probably 2027 or something like that.Give them a good sort of 18-month period probably or something like that before the console actually does launch, maybe in 2028. These are all just me spitballing. But if there's one thing that we can say for certain about the way that the most recent console generation has really gone, it's that I don't think we're going to be seeing that divide anymore between console generations, where a game comes out on PS2 but then it does not come out on PS3 or something like that. I think we'll see games that are developed for the current generation we're in and the next generation, and that will go for a little while before they make the leap. This happened really only in the last year or two, I would say, for this current generation of devices, despite the fact that there's still a lot of backwards or last-gen games as well. But yeah, a lot of moving parts, a lot of interesting things that you can pick up and sort of pick apart from it. So let's know what you think about it. And the big one, what do you think they're going to call it? I have absolutely no idea what this console is going to be called. I wouldn't be surprised if Xbox gets things back on track a little bit and just goes and calls it the Xbox or something, because they've gone through this whole marketing campaign saying that anything can be an Xbox. So to me, it seems like a good decision. It's been like a good 20 years, 25 years or whatever since the first Xbox came out. Back to your roots, just call it an Xbox console. That's what I would think they should do. But yeah, let's know what you think about it in the comments below."
"And otherwise, that's the last of GRTV News I'm doing this week. So I will see you all on Monday. Thank you for watching. I'll see you in the next one. Take care."