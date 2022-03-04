English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Elden Ring: Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign will launch at the end of May

The spinoff title is a cooperative roguelike.

GR Misc

Crytek has been hit with major layoffs

Crytek has been hit with major layoffs
Tibia has finally received its fifth class

Tibia has finally received its fifth class
Mecha Break will debut on PC and Xbox Series consoles this spring

Mecha Break will debut on PC and Xbox Series consoles this spring
Hank Azaria voices his concerns about AI

Hank Azaria voices his concerns about AI
Nintendo Switch is now the second-fastest selling console of all-time

Nintendo Switch is now the second-fastest selling console of all-time
The Just Cause live-action film is going ahead

The Just Cause live-action film is going ahead
The Eragon series at Disney+ is still in production

The Eragon series at Disney+ is still in production
Gran Turismo 7 was coming to PC at one point

Gran Turismo 7 was coming to PC at one point
Don’t expect to ever see a fourth Back to the Future

Don’t expect to ever see a fourth Back to the Future
The upcoming Smurfs movie debuts in the summer

The upcoming Smurfs movie debuts in the summer
Civilization VII is facing tough criticism on Steam

Civilization VII is facing tough criticism on Steam
EA’s boss explains why Dragon Age: The Veilguard underperformed

EA’s boss explains why Dragon Age: The Veilguard underperformed
More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

G20 - Official Trailer

G20 - Official Trailer
The Wheel of Time: Season 3 - Official Trailer

The Wheel of Time: Season 3 - Official Trailer
How To Train Your Dragon - Official Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Trailer
Friendship - Official Trailer

Friendship - Official Trailer
F1 - Big Game Spot Teaser

F1 - Big Game Spot Teaser
How To Train Your Dragon - Big Game Spot

How To Train Your Dragon - Big Game Spot
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Big Game Spot

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Big Game Spot
Jurassic World: Rebirth - The Big Game Spot

Jurassic World: Rebirth - The Big Game Spot
Thunderbolts* - Big Game Trailer

Thunderbolts* - Big Game Trailer
The Smurfs Movie - Official Trailer with Rihanna

The Smurfs Movie - Official Trailer with Rihanna
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Teaser Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Teaser Trailer
Toxic Town - Official Trailer

Toxic Town - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Overwatch 2 - Season 15: Honor & Glory Official Trailer

Overwatch 2 - Season 15: Honor & Glory Official Trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic - First Gameplay and Date Reveal

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic - First Gameplay and Date Reveal
Blue Prince - Announce Trailer

Blue Prince - Announce Trailer
Tides of Annihilation - Announce Trailer

Tides of Annihilation - Announce Trailer
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - Pre-Order Announcement Trailer

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - Pre-Order Announcement Trailer
Metal Eden - Reveal Trailer

Metal Eden - Reveal Trailer
Dreams of Another - Announce Trailer

Dreams of Another - Announce Trailer
Split Fiction - Official Story Trailer

Split Fiction - Official Story Trailer
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer (Xbox version)

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer (Xbox version)
Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer

Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer
MindsEye - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

MindsEye - Reveal Gameplay Trailer
Dave the Diver - Ichiban's Holiday DLC Announcement Trailer

Dave the Diver - Ichiban's Holiday DLC Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More