GRTV News - Borderlands 4 will launch in September 2025

Gearbox's looter-shooter sequel has been dated, which now begs the question of what Grand Theft Auto VI's plans are.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.As we expected from yesterday, today we're going to be talking about the state of play from last night.And I'm going to specifically talk about one reveal today."
"Because I do think the state of play last night was a little bit subdued.I thought it was a little bit lacking, especially in the first party side of things.There was a lot of release dates or additional looks at games that we already knew were coming.And then the occasional, very occasional additional exciting announcement."
"Like for example, Housemarque's upcoming Saros.But Saros for example is just a cinematic reveal and we don't really know much more about it as of yet.So we'll hold off talking about that on GRTV News for another day.For the time being though, we'll look at what I would say was probably the biggest announcement of the show."
"Which was about Borderlands 4.Because it has lots of sweeping repercussions.So we'll get into all of that after we've looked through the news piece.So yeah, Borderlands 4 will launch in September."
"And a dedicated state of play base on the game will happen this spring.So yeah, one of the biggest question marks surrounding 2025 in the video game sector is how Take-Two Interactive will handle its three major launches.Many have assumed that Mafia The Old Country will come first and likely sometime in the summer.And then that Grand Theft Auto 6 and Borderlands 4 will have to figure out how to find space for one another in the autumn and holiday period."
"Assuming that one doesn't get pushed out of 2025 entirely.Well, on that matter we now know that Borderlands 4 will be coming this year as expected.And that the game will arrive specifically on September 23rd.This was just announced in the state of play broadcast."
"Where Gearbox also affirmed that the Looter Shooter will also be getting a dedicated state of play showcase sometime this spring.Which will show off more of the promising gameplay.For the time being, all we can add is that the PlayStation Blog article dedicated to the game.Claims, move across the Borderlands like never before."
"Double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed point grappling and more.Dealing death from every direction.Borderlands 4 is our most ambitious game to date.Giving you more looting and shooting mayhem than ever before."
"Our team has been kicking so much ass and we cannot wait to share it with you.Until we know for a fact when the state of play will happen.Be sure to watch the release date reveal trailer below.And also be sure to let us know in the comments what you think Borderlands 4 September launch means for GTA 6."
"Will Rockstar's title still launch in 2025?Will it be pushed to early 2026?Let us know your thoughts.So yeah, let's start talking Borderlands."
"The game will be coming out in September.September 23rd.I think Take-Two have always made it clear that Mafia The Old Country was going to be the first of the three big sort of games.That it was going to be publishing this year."
"Somewhat through the 2K label, but they own 2K.But what we never knew was what was going to happen with GTA 6 and Borderlands 4 until last night.Some people were assuming that GTA 6 was going to get the earlier launch and then Borderlands would either be pushed or be later.But this announcement to me signifies a very different thing."
"Borderlands 4 is set for September 23rd.Which means if Grand Theft Auto is going to come out to give them time to breathe, I can't see it coming out before November.Now, the reason why I also don't think we'll be seeing it this year.I think this is basically a signifying."
"Well, I think this is a declaration that Grand Theft Auto 6 is probably going to get pushed to the first quarter of 2026.Because as much as they recently affirmed it in their last financial report.That's all it was.They basically said information that was already there, right?They never changed their sort of stance on it."
"But it wouldn't surprise me if Grand Theft Auto 6 in the next time that Take-Two speaks about the game.They say that it's going to be coming in still in this coming fiscal year.But in the final quarter so that it gives them opportunity to launch it in let's say February 2026.And I think one of the reasons I think of it like that is because it's been nearly 18 months now or whatever since we."
"Yeah, around that about 15 months or so since we last had a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.And we still haven't got a new one.Now, if there was a trailer at this last showcase and they still said 2025 or something.This is a different conversation."
"But it's still radio silent from Rockstar and from Take-Two about this.And we're just picking up pieces of information from various financial reports, which are, you know, they're informative.But they're by no means like a firm confirmation what's going to happen.I think Take-Two are being a little bit subtle in their last financial report just to settle investors."
"But I wouldn't be surprised if Grand Theft Auto 6 abdicates 2025 within the next couple of.Well, maybe we'll hear when the next financial report comes out at the end of or sometime in April.But the reason that I think that's even more clear at this point is that it's going to be then aiming for a November launch.And while there's nothing that's going to be competing with Grand Theft Auto, to me, it screams one of those games that it would really thrive in sort of an October, September launch."
"Because it's going to just dominate that entire autumn period into the holiday period.Whereas if you launch it in sort of like mid-November, late December, I think they're kind of closing themselves off a little bit.Whereas, you know, they could literally just control the entire last quarter of the year or last third of the year.But that's my stance on it. Let's know what you think about it in the comments below."
Does Borderlands 4's September launch, late September launch as well, does that signify a change for what's going to happen with Grand Theft Auto 6?Tell us all about it below. And otherwise, I'll be back tomorrow for the final GRT news of the week.And yeah, thank you for watching. I'll see you in the next one.