GRTV News - The Max Payne 1&2 Remake and FBC: Firebreak are in full production at Remedy

We've got some promising updates on Remedy's next titles.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual going over the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, interviews, exclusives, movie reviews, series reviews and of course so much more."

"So without further ado, today we're talking some interesting news from Remedy Entertainment, now they've released their latest lot of financial figures which comes with a bunch of business stuff as well as basically saying some good updates on what they've got cooking. Now Remedy has a lot of stuff cooking at the minute, it's worth noting as well that there was another piece about how Alan Wake 2 has recouped it's development costs and is now generating royalties for Remedy, which is good stuff because Alan Wake 2 was one of those games where a lot of people were quite worried about it, it did very well critically but it didn't really seem like one of those games that would necessarily generate a lot of sales. However, it has done enough to make a profit which, you know, we can always root for, especially in such a tough time lately, especially for a game that has been so well received like Alan Wake 2."

"Now in it's latest financial report, Remedy talks about FBC Firebreak, which is a controlled multiplayer spin-off and the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, saying they're both in full production.
Now it's interesting that they seem to be in different stages of full production, as Ben notes here for FBC Firebreak, Remedy explains that the development team carried out a closed technical test in December last year and they tested matchmaking and some other technical components, but it's worth noting that FBC Firebreak has a release date of this year on the official website for the game, so we'll have to see if it can match that considering it seems to be perhaps in a further stage though than the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, which are said to be sort of more steadily progressing in full production."

"If you're not sure what full production means by the way, it's essentially a sort of like gaming term for it's being, like it's sort of in the main stage of being made now, it's not sort of in proof of concept or anything like that, it's being worked on and it will be sort of on it's way to us at some point. Sometimes though these full production stages can be quite a long time, sometimes they can be shorter amounts of time, but I wouldn't say just because something is put into full production that means we're going to be seeing it within the next year or something like that, I would say always have a bit of patience with stuff, but it does mean that work is going and it's going well. If we look at Control 2 as well, there's a nice update on that as Remedy explains that it's going to sort of go into that full production phase by the end of February 2025, which is this month, so that means that Control is getting a sequel somewhere down the line, probably not for a few years considering as I say there's FBC Firebreak, there's Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, but Remedy is keeping itself very, very busy and that is pretty nice to know that it's still putting things full steam ahead even if things seemed a bit shaky for a small amount of time with the Alan Wake 2 sales. But in any case, that's sort of what Remedy's got lined up. FBC Firebreak, as I say, it's slated apparently for this year according to the website so hopefully we'll see a lot more on it soon and it's this Control 3 player spin-off that's set sometime after the events of the game where you sort of have to go in and basically deal with a lot of supernatural stuff going on. So it sounds very exciting and the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are of course going to draw in a lot of people who may have not played Max Payne 1 and 2 or maybe have played Max Payne 1 and 2 and want to visit those games again. Control 2 obviously is kind of the big, heaviest hitter I would say that Remedy is talking about right now because it's that classic sort of single player Remedy experience and the first game had some incredible mechanics when it came to all the powers that you got and the way that you could use them as well as the visuals. But yeah, let me know out of this list here what you're excited to see most from Remedy, what you're hoping that can really knock it out of the park and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."

"Goodbye!"

