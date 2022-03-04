GRTV News - A State of Play is happening this evening

Expect 40 minutes of reveals and announcements about games coming to PS5.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV Newsday.This is a really quick and really easy one because, well, quite frankly, all the big news and information is going to be coming out later today.And that's because Sony and PlayStation have announced that later today, on Wednesday, February 12th, a State of Play showcase will be happening."
"And it's going to be quite a big one as well. We're looking at a show that's going to be 40 plus minutes in length.And it's going to be focused specifically on PS5 games as well, that will last over both first and third party titles as well, bear in mind.So, big show planned in a few hours. I say a few hours, in around, at this point from when I'm recording, 12, 14 hours."
"And yeah, we're going to dive in now, see exactly what Sony has said about it, and then we'll wrap up.So, yes, State of Play confirmed for Wednesday, February 12th, 40 plus minutes of PS5 games.The presentation will last over 40 minutes with first and third party games, it seems.So the promised Valentine's Week State of Play has been confirmed and it is a big one."
"It will take place tomorrow, which is now today, because obviously this was written yesterday.At 10pm GMT, 11pm set, and it will last for over 40 minutes with news and updates on great games coming to PS5.So, again, the key thing to take from that is that, while I wouldn't be surprised if there's the occasional one that's referred to PS4 as well, and, you know, other platforms, they won't say that in the show, they won't say it's coming to Xbox or PC or anything, but it wouldn't surprise me if some of these do."
"The key thing is that there doesn't seem to be any reference here to PSVR, so don't expect to see anything about the VR platform.Anyway, according to Sony, the show will celebrate a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world.No hints on what to expect, but apparently it's only dedicated to PS5, no boring PSVR 2 section, and it seemingly could have first party games."
"It's been a good while since Sony has made one of these presentations.Ghost of Yotai was the big announcement in the latest State of Play, and we are entering 2025 without really knowing what to expect.Yotai, as well as Death Stranding 2, are confirmed for release this year, but after a really quiet 2024 and the threat of the Switch 2 this year, we hope that Sony releases the big guns for the first State of Play of 2025."
"I wouldn't be surprised if we hear that either Ghost of Yotai or Death Stranding 2 is coming out in the summer.I don't know which one will be first, but there's also a Death Stranding 2 panel at South by Southwest in early March, so maybe Death Stranding is going to be lined up for the early release in Ghost of Yotai a bit later, but it wouldn't surprise me if we hear that both of them are going to be, you know, one's coming out in autumn, one's coming out in summer, that sort of stuff."
"Otherwise, we'll get the official confirmation, I think, of Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.Yes, it's been kind of confirmed because it's leaked all over PlayStation Store and stuff, but I think this is the time that it will officially come out in a showcase like it's launching in August, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see that as well."
"There's lots of rumors circulating right now that there could be Xbox games at this showcase.The big one at the moment seems to be Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga, Hellblade 2, always get the titles for that game wrong, coming to PlayStation consoles or specifically PlayStation 5, but there has been other rumors as of late about like Master Chief Collection coming to PlayStation."
"So maybe it'll be a time to see that as well.Otherwise, there are a lot of other sort of PlayStation games that we know are on their way at some point.Things like S-Games, S-Games Studios, I can't remember the name of it.It's an action RPG title."
"We saw a trailer of it a few weeks ago.Phantom Blade Zero, that's the one.I wouldn't be surprised if we see that to some extent as well.We got the announcement for that game about a year ago now as well, so it wouldn't surprise me if that's there to some degree."
"Will we be seeing any other sort of major first party things?Will we be seeing Wolverine, for example?I would say it's unlikely.I'd say it focuses more on the first party things that we know are coming and also the big third party things that are on the way."
"But I wouldn't be surprised if we see some of these things too.But either way, this is Sony's chance to really set up 2025, I think, or at least the first half of 2025, because we really don't know what else Sony has planned this year, aside from the fact that Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotai is coming at some point."
"But again, we'll know all this for certain later.The show kicks off again in around 14 hours at 10 p.m. U.K. time, 11 p.m. European time, or Central European time, which would be, I guess, midnight for Eastern European time."
"And yeah, you'll be able to find out all the trailers and all the news and all that good stuff on your local Game Rant region, so stay tuned for that.Otherwise, thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on the next one."
"Take care, everyone."