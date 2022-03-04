English
Grand Theft Auto VI

GRTV News - Take-Two hints at future PC launch of GTA VI

It seems to be a matter of when, not if we'll see Grand Theft Auto VI on PC.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex as usual going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like or whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more."

"Without further ado, today we're talking GTA 6, the most exciting release question mark of 2025 because we're still not sure it's going to be released in 2025 because we don't have a firm date and we haven't had a trailer since 2023. In any case we're not talking about release dates for 2025 here, we're talking about something going a bit further beyond that and likely when we're going to see the PC version of the game. Now it is expected that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on the PC at some point, we're just not expecting that at the same launch as the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the games."

"It was the same case with GTA 5 as well, that took about a year for it to come out, I think maybe 9 months to a year and Red Dead Redemption 2 as well, Rockstar's other most recent release took a year to come out on PC, releasing in 2019 versus 2018. But anyway, in an interview with IGN here, Take-Two boss Strauss Selnick has commented on the idea of a future PC launch coming for Grand Theft Auto 6 and has said the following."

"So with Civilization 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away. With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved on to other platforms.
We have seen PC become a much more and much more important part of what used to be a console business and I wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue."

"So even though he doesn't confirm it here, we are expecting GTA 6 to launch on PC at some point. It's very, very unlikely that this game doesn't go to that massive market.
As Selnick says here, the PC gaming industry is huge and it would be quite silly for Rockstar to miss out on that. We know in the past that things like Red Dead Redemption 1 have taken years to come to PC, but something like Grand Theft Auto 6, considering its popularity is probably not going to take longer than perhaps, I would say around 9-12 months. Now Selnick doesn't make any sort of promises here because to be fair, he can't really promise anything considering we don't know when GTA 6 is going to launch even on PS5 and Xbox Series X."

"It's interesting that he notes Switch as being different from console. So there's console, PC and Switch he says about Civilization 7. Which is really interesting because it seems like a lot of publishers then are taking the Switch as its own beast, as something that doesn't necessarily line up with the Xbox and the PlayStation. Now obviously we're getting the Switch 2 this year, but it's still very unlikely that even that console will be considered in the same region as a PS5 or a Series X slash S. But it's then again, it's unlikely that we'll see GTA 6 ever brought to that console because Nintendo isn't likely to push something so 18+, I would say. But yes, basically it seems that GTA 6 on PC is just a matter of when, not if. And as we sort of sit back with our bated breath for the rest of this year, we are just waiting to see if and when this game will come out this year. As mentioned, it's sort of been reaffirmed quite recently, as you can see in the GRTV News video there on the screen, that Grand Theft Auto 6 was meant to be launched in 2025 and in autumn. But again, it's likely that Take-Two and Rockstar are going to wait until the last moment really, maybe around the summer, to announce a delay if one's coming. But until then we can keep our hopes up. Let me know if you're going to be waiting until Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out on PC to play it, or if you're going to maybe even buy two copies."

"Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV News."

