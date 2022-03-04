GRTV News - Resident Evil 5 gets an Xbox Series rating by the ESRB

Something is clearly happening with the game that originally debuted in 2009.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Resident Evil 5 for a reason that I wasn't expecting to have to talk about this game yesterday but still. Essentially we don't know what Capcom's doing next really for Resident Evil. We've long heard rumours that Resident Evil 9 is in the works and that still seems incredibly likely because the franchise has to advance, it has to continue moving forward."
"But as for what else it's doing, it's recently done remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 so the next logical one you would think is Resident Evil 5 but there's been rumours that suggest it's actually going to be Resident Evil 0. We don't know. Capcom hasn't said anything official but Resident Evil 5 has now been rated for Xbox Series consoles and that's important because it's never launched on those platforms before. But anyway, let's dive on in. So yes, Resident Evil 5 has been rated for Xbox Series but does that mean a remaster or a remake is coming? So there have been plenty of rumours circulating about what Capcom intends to do next with the Resident Evil brand as well. We're still waiting to hear about the constantly speculated Resident Evil 9. The recent remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 have made it seem like a remake of Resident Evil 5 should be next on the list. However, some rumours suggest that Resident Evil 0 will instead be the next to get that treatment. Yet now another spanner has been thrown into these works as the Entertainment Software Rating Board, also known as the ESRB, has been rated Resident Evil 5 again but this time for Xbox Series consoles. That's right, the ESRB has rated the horror title which seems to suggest that it will be coming to current generation Xbox consoles at the least. Will this be a remaster or remake is unclear. Perhaps simply a port that is built from the Xbox One version of the game. So Capcom has yet to comment on any of this meaning we remain in the dark for the foreseeable future. What we do know is that the rating of the already well-known game affirms that this Xbox Series version will include blood and gore, intense violence and strong language. Not that anyone was expecting it to not provide anything on these fronts. The more surprising part however is the mention of in-game purchases. So yeah, Resident Evil 5, it launched all the way back in 2009 and it did eventually get an upgrade that brought it to Xbox One slash PS4, that last generation. But it has never had a native version on the Xbox Series and PS5 generation and while there could be, technically again, there could just be a port built from the last version of the game, this is a game that was launched in 2009 meaning if you launch it in 2025 on these modern consoles and it looks like a 2009 game, people are probably going to be a little bit disappointed by it. Which makes me think that there's going to be either a remaster or a remake coming. Remakes are seemingly something that Capcom would like to do these days and remasters are less so. So you think maybe it's going to be a remake but at the same time remakes are quite expensive to do compared to remasters and we haven't heard anything about this really in the first place at all so maybe it's not a remake, who knows. But either way, the ESRB doesn't rate games for the fun of it which means something's happening with Resident Evil 5 and it's about time that something happened with Resident Evil overall because, well again, we haven't had a new Resident Evil game in a while. Resident Evil Village was 2021, I believe, and Resident Evil 4 remake was 2023. So we went through the entirety of 2024 without a significant Resident Evil launch and now we're in 2025 and it's time for the franchise to make a return. What will be interesting is how this is handled. Again, when the ESRB notes that it has blood and gore, intense violence, and strong language, it's just commonplace for Resident Evil. In fact, if it didn't have those things you'd be disappointed because it's a horror game and it's Resident Evil and these are the things you expect. But the in-game purchases thing is interesting because of the fact that it when they say in-game purchases it means micro transactions usually. So we'll have to see what they're doing with that. Maybe it's some sort of cosmetic thing that people can buy into, who knows, but we have to stay tuned for it. Either way, if you're interested in what's next for Resident Evil, Capcom clearly has some things to tell. I wouldn't be surprised if within the next few months, the latest within this year, we learn about Resident Evil 9 as well because, again, we haven't heard anything official about this game in a long, well, basically ever. So it's time to lift the curtain on that and get it ready for an eventual release, which if we still don't know anything about it, maybe it won't be this year, but there's got to be something Resident Evil in 2025 and I would assume it's something to do with Resident Evil 5. But again, as we know more about it, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated on your local Game Rector region. So until then, thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."