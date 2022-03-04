GRTV News - Marvel channels The Suicide Squad in new Thunderbolts* trailer

Will they be the new Avengers?
"Now Thunderbolts was one of the many trailers and adverts that we saw last night at the Superbowl.I didn't see it personally, don't like American football, can't understand it.However, it is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, if not the biggest really in terms of viewers and in terms of the amount of stuff that we see."
"Now a lot of trailers were actually fairly short for this year's Superbowl.For example, the Jurassic World Dominion trailer only ran for about a minute and I think there was only 30 second TV spots for the new Mission Impossible and How to Train Your Dragon remake.But the Thunderbolts trailer was two minutes and a bit which is quite substantial for a big game spot but it shows again that we're getting Marvel's next jab at sort of a team up movie in May which is going to be followed by the Fantastic Four in July."
"But yeah, it shows a lot more of the story this time about the team up again.As I put in the headline, it's sort of channeling the Suicide Squad a bit in terms of this group of weirdos.Now it's not as weird as the Suicide Squad, there's no King Shark, there's no lady obsessed with rats, there's no guy who can make polka dots his powers, but there's a lot of people who just punch and shoot."
"And so it's probably going to be a lot more of a grounded movie, then again there will be very much a person with superpowers in this movie because Sentry's going to be in it, Taskmaster's going to be in it, people expect she's not going to be in it for very long considering she's really not showing up on a lot of screen time in this trailer."
"But yes, Thunderbolts is looking pretty good I would say for a lot of people.It's not looking like sort of the older, tired Marvel that we've seen quite lately.But we're going to have to see if 2025 can be the year for Marvel's comeback.2024 was actually a pretty good year for Marvel considering they put out one movie and it grossed over a billion dollars at the box office with Deadpool and Wolverine."
"Now there's not the sort of crossover potential here with Thunderbolts or even something like Captain America Brave New World, but it could perhaps generate more interest if the story is there and if it feels like it's getting invested in again.Because we're not far off now from the new Avengers movies, so perhaps we will start working towards something that's going to feel more like it did in Avengers or Edge of Ultron or Avengers Endgame where you do feel like through the other films that lead up to that of concurrent stories being worked on."
"Anyway, so you see there we've got Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, US Agent, Bucky and Yelena who are all part of the Thunderbolts.Again there's not a lot of superpowers in this at all.US Agent with his super serum and Bucky Barnes' metal arm are probably the only real bits of like super strength that you could say."
"They say, yeah, Bucky deflects a car with his arm.But we will see Sentinel in the movie into his evil alter ego, The Void.So it's very likely that he will be causing a lot of mayhem as you see at the start of the trailer."
"He turns people into shadows and such.So it'll be exciting and it'll be fun and it comes out on the 2nd of May.Let me know what you think.What was your favourite trailer from the Superbowl?Did you like Jurassic World Dominion a bit more?Rebirth, sorry, not Dominion."
