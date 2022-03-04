English
GRTV News - Rocksteady is reportedly working on a single-player Batman game

While Monolith recently rebooted Wonder Woman.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be kicking off the week by talking a little bit about a report that did the rounds at the end of last week. It was from the ever so reliable Jason Schreier over at Bloomberg and he was talking a little bit about Warner Brothers games and all the different studios that make up the Warner Brothers portfolio. And he gave a bunch of different bits of information on mainly the high profile ones. So we're talking Rocksteady, Monolith and then a couple of the sort of smaller ones as well. But it's quite interesting looking at these studios because Warner Brothers has been facing a lot of issues as of late, a lot of challenges as of late. And well, we now have an idea as to what they're doing to rectify that."

"So without being the case, let's dive on it. So yes, report. Rocksteady is currently working on a single player Batman game and Monolith rebooted its Wonder Woman title back in early 2024. So yeah, considering the failures of Suicide Squad, Kill the Justice League, Harry Potter, Quidditch Champions and Multiverse, you might be wondering what exactly is going on at Warner Brothers video game division. Thankfully, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is here to share some additional information, including what's going on with Monolith's Wonder Woman and what Rocksteady are up to next. The developer of the catastrophic suicide game is said to be returning to what it does best by creating a single player Batman game."

"It's unclear how this is shaping up and beyond this as the project is described as years away from landing, meaning it won't be appearing in any significant sense for a while. Still, that's no doubt very good news to hear for the Batman Arkham creators are seemingly getting back to this formula. As per Monolith and Wonder Woman, the report claims after a lengthy period of attempting and struggling to merge the developer's famed nemesis system from the Middle Earth Shadow of games into a usable format that revolved around the Princess of Themyscira, the team has instead decided to reboot the game and head in a different direction."

"Now all that's mentioned is that the game's fate remains in question as the leadership challenges of Warner Brothers could mean anything could happen to it. So as per the other major studios under the Warner Brothers banner, Avalanche is still working on Hogwarts Legacy 2 and also additional content for Hogwarts Legacy 1. Also, Warner Brothers Games Montreal is currently serving as a support studio for Monolith's Wonder Woman while working on a pitch for a Game of Thrones title, all because it was once working on a Flash game before the tremendous failure of the Flash movie saw the game cancelled too."

"So clearly, Warner Brothers Games is going to be all in on, well it is currently all in on DC until it gets that pitch going for the Game of Thrones title from Warner Brothers Games Montreal. It's quite interesting hearing that there was once a Flash game in development.
The report goes on to note that they were basically given an option to develop a game that based on one of the other sort of leading members of the Justice League, so we're talking Green Lantern, Superman, Cyborg, I think it was Cyborg for this time because this was still like the DC Extended Universe sort of time, or the Flash and they chose the Flash and clearly it was in some form of development and then the movie came out and kind of revealed that people were so-so about the Flash as a character and now the game's been cancelled."

"I don't know whether a game would fail in the same way that the movie did, but what I will say about the Flash, it's a bit like Sonic the Hedgehog, where these speeds to characters, you have to develop a system that really works with those sort of high speeds and if you can't get that right then it kind of loses its charm a little bit. I think that's what makes Batman games work so well because at the end of the day he's just a man and I think that's what makes Wonder Woman a compelling option as well because she is super powered, she's also largely just a woman. It also makes me a little bit concerned about any time someone wants to make a Superman game because I don't think it necessarily translates the best into a format because otherwise you start getting into the vein of a Dragon Ball sort of game."

"But I don't know, we'll see what happens with it. The only thing that we can really take from this report that we sort of know and expected is that Avalanche is working on both Hogwarts Legacy 2 and also additional content for Hogwarts Legacy 1. As for everyone else, we'll have to see what the future holds for them. Obviously there's plans to bring Rocksteady back to the Batman stuff, Monolith is still working on Wonder Woman and as for the rest of them, we'll just have to wait and see. But clearly Warner Brothers Games division is in a bit of a rebirth period. But as we know more about this, be sure to keep posting updates and otherwise that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, so I will see you all tomorrow for the next one. Thank you all for watching and I'll see you in the next one."

"Take care everyone."

