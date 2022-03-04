English
Logitech G Pro X TKL (Quick Look) - Engineered to Win

This keyboard from Logitech has been designed with input from esports professionals, and features a wireless setup that incorporates the technology company's snappy Lightspeed systems.

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
This pink beauty in front of me is the new Logitech Pro X TKL.
Now obviously you can get this in more subdued colour schemes, but we wanted to, or basically Logitech chose to send us this, maybe because it is, I think, quite striking."

"Not that the colourway in itself is either beautiful or ghastly, really depends on the eye of the beholder, but the way they dye and colour both the switches and sort of the more speckly metallic bottom plate right here is very noticeable and I would say quite impressive.
Now I wouldn't buy a pink keyboard, but obviously if you do, you do get something which is quite nicely made."

"That actually oozes throughout the entire keyboard because while there might not be many things that you would call inherently innovative or new beyond the new wrapper triggers which we'll touch on, it is just an overall really nicely made keyboard that weighs not too much, not too less, that feels just not too plasticky but without adding extra weight just because you want to use sheet metal or whatever."

"With each of these caps feeling just as thick as they need to with just as much travel, it is just an overall very well accentuated, designed and manufactured keyboard and you'll feel that the instant that you pick it up.
As I say, there is some new stuff here to go around, but a lot of the stuff you'll see you've seen before."

"This utilizes the light speed wireless protocol that Logitech has been using for years.
That means that you get rapid response times both with a cable or without it with the USB 2.4 gigahertz dongle.
You get the same array of different media keys up here, so there's track skip, play, pause, mute."

"There is the little scroll wheel here which I still think needs incremental steps which means little vibrations to let you know as you go from step to step, but it is incredibly well made.
You can't say that it's not."

"And above that, it is obviously the TKL form factor meaning that it's 10 keyless.
There's 10 keys less which usually just means the numpad, but point is that it is more let's say portable.
Logitech really like makes a big point of this in their press stuff or their press releases which means that it's easier to bring around with you, which I'm sure you will, but I'm not sure how many of you bring your keyboards with you, but if you do, it is slightly smaller and it also means that if you are gaming, there is more space for more vigorous mouse movement if that is what you're into."

"At the very least, I think that full-size keyboards tend to just take up too much space in front of you to leave too little room for comfortable mouse movement.
That's just me.
Beyond that, on the spec side, you can get a variety of different switches obviously and these are incredibly tactile, but they all come with their new rapid triggers which basically means you get minute granular switch control and 1.9 millimeters of travel."

"That should make for what they call a sort of a tournament ready board and it does seem like that that is the main focus of just providing you with the most responsive tool for those minute granular experiences that you know from say eSports titles.
There is obviously light sync RGB if that is what you want, individual per key."

"All of these keys are also programmable.
You can use the aforementioned app to program all of the stuff including the rapid triggers if you want.
I still think that there is no new innovative thing beyond the rapid triggers that would make me go wow, this is definitely the beginning of a new revolution or generation even for Logitech's Pro series, but still you cannot fault them for just overall design, aesthetics, functionality and sort of manufacturing prowess because they've done this for so long."

"So really cool and particularly cool to see it in this colorway.
So if you like pink keyboards and a lot of people do, this is a really sort of well saturated, nicely done one.
So stay tuned for more."

"See you on the next one."

