GRTV News - Magic: The Gathering is being made into a movie

Hasbro is kicking off a Magic: The Gathering cinematic universe.
"Without further ado, today we have some exciting sort of, there was two, weirdly enough, two IPs that were revealed as getting movies in the works. There was Bakugan, which you may remember is the sort of toy series alongside an anime series from about 2007 to 2000, the early 2010s I believe, it sort of has not been in the limelight for a very long time, but then there's the much more popular, well currently popular Magic the Gathering, which is also being made into a movie and Hasbro wants to make this a fully fledged cinematic universe. Now this comes to us from the Hollywood Reporter and it's basically a collaboration between Hasbro, who own the Wizards of the Coast, who own Magic the Gathering, and Legendary, who did the Dune movies and do Godzilla X-Kong and have done some less successful stuff, I always remember them as the Clash of the Titans guys for whatever reason, not sure why that is. In any case, they're teaming up to create this Magic the Gathering universe."
"It's going to start off with a live action movie to begin with and a lot of people are of course speaking in very business terms about how they're excited about it, like Mary Parent here, Legendary's chairman of worldwide production, says, We proud ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic the Gathering."
"Hasbro's head of film, Zedd Foreman, also adds, This is an exciting and complimentary partnership, uniting one of the world's most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward. Magic the Gathering has inspired decades of epic worldbuilding and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary's diversified approach to a marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to bring a whole new Magic the Gathering universe. So basically, as I said, it's going to be not just the film, there's going to be a universe and it seems that it's going to be movies and TV, similar to how Dune had the Dune Prophecy series come out this year, as well as Dune Part 2, or sorry, last year. I forget, we're in 2025 now. But in any case, you know, that's sort of the aim that Hasbro has here with Magic the Gathering. Now, Magic the Gathering is a hugely, hugely popular card game. It has generated millions and millions and millions."
"But as noted in the article here, Hasbro has already taken a shot with sort of its Forgotten Realms IP, which I believe Magic the Gathering shares. Of course, it has made use of many other IPs, including Assassin's Creed, Tomb Raider, many more over the years. But it's largely that similar sort of fantasy idea with Magic the Gathering in terms of its world building and the stories that you get within the cards, even though the card game doesn't exactly necessarily have a story. In any case, it's hugely, hugely popular, but that doesn't always necessarily translate to people going and buying movie tickets. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves famously didn't do amazingly well at the box office, despite slightly making more than its budget. Now, a lot of people love that movie and would agree that if it would have come out later in the year, around the time of Baldur's Gate 3's hype that really drove people to have an interest in D&D, then perhaps it would have done a lot better. But instead, it unfortunately didn't. So, it seems that Hasbro is sort of stepping in to the deep end when it comes to the cinematic universes. It just wants to create something with Magic the Gathering. Whether that'll be more popular than something with the Dungeons & Dragons label, we're not entirely sure. It'll likely depend on how good the film is to see if people want to see it in a similar vein, kind of, to Dune, I think, where a lot of people went to see Dune because it seemed to be a very, very good movie, maybe without necessarily knowing about the original works. Let me know, though, if you're excited about Magic the Gathering the movie, what you hope it'll be, and let me know all that and more, and I'll see you next week. I was going to say tomorrow, but tomorrow's Saturday and I don't work Saturday, so I'll see you next week for some more TRTV news. Goodbye."