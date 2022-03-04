GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI affirmed for autumn release

Rockstar's next project should still arrive later this year, according to Take-Two's most recent financial report.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have quite an interesting and big one for you because late yesterday Take-Two Interactive revealed their final financial report of, or their final quarterly financial report of 2020, the last fiscal year."
"Obviously we're waiting for the big financial report of the year which will come out after the fiscal years ended at the end of March, but this one basically was the last one we're going to get that talks about sort of the events of 2020, the events of like the last sort of quarter, right, the next one's going to be the big one. And in that financial report we were assuming that we're going to hear about a few different games that Take-Two has in its portfolio this year, including Borderlands 4, Grand Theft Auto 6, Mafia The Old Country, and obviously the big one is the one that's sandwiched in the middle there, and yes they did talk about it a little bit and actually it's quite a comforting announcement that they gave us. So anyway let's dive on in."
"GTA 6 is still set to launch in Fall 2025. Take-Two reiterates that the rumours are false.So it's been over a year since Rockstar finally unveiled Grand Theft Auto 6 with a trailer filled with interesting details and hints. We haven't heard anything noteworthy about the game since, so it's very understandable that many rumours claim the game will be delayed out of 2025 and into 2026. I highly doubt an official announcement about this will happen before the launch of Mafia The Old Country and Take-Two's latest investor meetings make me even more sure, because all the presentations shared with Take-Two's investors tonight reiterate that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still set to launch this Fall. So while Mafia The Old Country will come sometime this Summer before Borderlands 4 finishes, one of the strongest years ever for the massive publisher."
"It's safe to say that Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick wouldn't want to tell investors about a delay of GTA 6 until the very last moment, as it would have a major impact on the company's value.So if 2025's most anticipated game gets pushed into 2026, don't expect to hear about it before August at the earliest. For now, it seems like both Rockstar and Take-Two are willing to do a lot more to make GTA 6 launch in October or November as planned. Do you believe slash hope GTA 6 will launch this year? Now, my take on this is that, yeah, I agree. There's no reason to say that GTA 6 has been delayed yet. Because by saying that it's coming out in Autumn 2025, it's the same thing that they've been saying for a long time. So they're not changing anything. This isn't an announcement per se. This is just an affirmation of what they already said."
"We know that Mafia The Old Country will be coming in the Summer. There's still no word on Borderlands 4, but that's supposedly coming this year. So how are they going to be able to squeeze those three games in within half a year, within a six month period or so, is very unclear. But I personally wouldn't be surprised if in the overall fiscal year report from the year that we're currently still in, when that comes out sometime in April, maybe early May, whenever they want to share it publicly, I wouldn't be surprised if they change the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 and say that it'll be coming in the then fiscal year. So the fiscal year that starts in April and ends in March 2026. Because by saying that, they're not technically saying it's been delayed, because it could still come out in Autumn, but there's also a chance it gets pushed and comes out in like February 2026 or something like that. That's what I would kind of expect. Because the thing about Grand Theft Auto that's baffling, it's not that we don't have a firm release date yet. Again, we don't have a firm release date for Mafia or Borderlands or anything like that. The thing that's really unusual about it is that we've been waiting for news about this game for a long time now."
"You know, Borderlands was announced just last year. Mafia The Old Country again, just last year.We've been hearing a little bit more information about it. Had additional trailers and stuff.Grand Theft Auto, we had that one trailer at the end of, what, 2023? And we haven't had anything since. And it's been completely radio silent. And we're now well into February. By the next time we hear anything about this, it's again, it's probably going to be April, unless they're going to drop a trailer at the rumoured PlayStation State of Play showcase or whatever the hell that's supposed to be coming up this month. If there's nothing about Grand Theft Auto in this upcoming PlayStation showcase, I personally would not be surprised if, again, Take-Two just adjust their wording in the next financial report so that it leaves the door open to push the game into early 2026. And then they can decide what they want to do in the future from there. I personally still don't think this game's coming out later this year. I really don't. With Grand Theft Auto, it's such an enormous brand. It's such an enormous name that they can take as long as they want with it. They can do very minimal amounts of marketing, I would say. And people are still going to buy this game and come to it by the millions. So I don't think, I think they're more concerned about getting it right than they are about getting out there as quickly as possible at this point."
"Plus as well, Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be the biggest game of the year, whatever year it comes out in. And if it isn't 2025, well, Take-Two is a really good year because they've got a new Mafia coming out and a new Borderlands game coming out as well. And they're both going to be very, they're going to be sales drivers for the company. But that's my take on it. Again, this is all opinion because, again, Take-Two, Rockstar, they're being very, very quiet about it, very, very hush hush about what they're doing with Grand Theft Auto 6. But yeah, let us know what you think about it."
"Do you think Grand Theft Auto 6 is still coming out in 2025? Are you one of the very positive few out there, I would say? Let us know in the comments. And otherwise, that's all the GLTV news that I have for this week. So yeah, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on Monday. Take care, everyone."