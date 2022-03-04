Tado X (Quick Look) - Even Smarter Heating

This gadget is designed to enhance and improve your smart heating systems by providing an easier and more connective option.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's been a couple of years now, but we not too long ago took a look at Taddo, a brand which offers smart thermostats and to some degree also sort of like regular central heating assistance through some really smart, smartly designed, implemented and supported pieces of hardware that could help you around the house, basically also through an app, but also through direct interfacing with managing the heat that is culminating around your home throughout the different rooms and just help you take better charge of your heating bill."
"And we found that back in the day to be a quite nifty little thing and both supporting it through the really well maintained and optimized app to give you warnings of, for instance, if you've left a window open for geofencing features, basically if you were driving away from your home, it would then start to lower the heating and then as you approached your home or based on scheduling, you could have it start to ramp up the heating again."
"Now, Taddo has made some claims obviously about how much you can save on a heating bill over the course of say a year of using Taddo as your main heating solution or smart solution.And we found that we don't want to repeat those charges.But what I can say is that personally, because I my central heating system did not support Taddo, still doesn't, by the way, but our thermostats on the upstairs, like the first floor there, we installed them in while we were testing them."
"And we have seen a saving on our heating bill for how much that's really hard to say.But we have utilized its various functions and seen good results on there.So that is a full throated recommendation.I can't do anything else than report the facts."
"So now we have Taddo X, which seems to be sort of a tiger's leap forward, not perhaps in the way that it functions, because this is still a thermostat, meaning that you would unscrew your regular thermostats, which will just be, you know, a little twisting motion to say whether or not you want level five or level zero, level one, whatever, something that you wouldn't normally understand because that doesn't translate directly into degrees."
"You would remove that, install this and this little panel, which is actually a much better and higher resolution, more expressive with more information on it than the regular Taddo V3, which we took a look at a while back there.By turning this, you get a bunch of direct interfacing information."
"So that would be degrees, for instance, whether or not it is actively heating up or whether or not it is maintaining a level of heat that it senses is already in the room.There are obviously a built in sensors that, you know, figures out what the current heating situation is."
"And that is the same sensors that says you left the window open or whatever the case may be.Now, that is really cool.And for Taddo to basically evolve the direct interface through this little screen here, I think is the right way to go, because while an app is cool and the app for Taddo is actually freaking great, it's nice for people."
"For instance, we had this problem earlier with some other smart home gadgets.If people were house sitting for us and they didn't understand the system, it was just difficult for us to explain.And we couldn't really give people app access."
"That seems very untidy.So for all of the information just to be there, same as a regular thermostat, is really cool.So that is nice.Furthermore, this is the Bridge X."
"Usually with Taddo, you needed to reserve an Ethernet port on your router to go into a Taddo box, like a big box, the old Bridge, and then it just needed to sit there.This just uses, you know, a plug somewhere, and your router will talk to this, which will then make it so that it can talk directly to the thermostats."
"A much easier and clutter-free solution, I find.So that is really nice.Furthermore, no more AA batteries for your thermostats.These are rechargeable through USB Type-C. You can just remove them from here, and they say that they last about a year on a single charge."
"That is fantastic, I would say.Obviously, we also talked about some of the other stuff.The app is not unchanged.They alter it and improve it all the time."
"But I'm still absolutely in love with the interface.It's very brightly colorful.It's nice in plenty of ways.Sure, a starter kit like this, which gives you a thermostat and this little Bridge thing here, will set you back €159, which is not nothing."
"But when you see it, hold it in your hands, perhaps install it for yourself, and you see that it is both Google Home, Apple Home, Alexa, Thread, and Matter supporting, and just the overall fit and finish, I would trust TEDxO with my money.So thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."