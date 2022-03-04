Journey LOC8 Motion Key Organiser (Quick Look) - Organisation Made Easy

This handy accessory is designed to be able to hold up to six keys, keeping them in an organised manner and also featuring tracking systems so you don't lose them either.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at various Journey items over the course of the past couple of years and they've all been great."
"I think some are obviously more functional than others and Journey's overall design mantra does seem to be that collecting different use case scenarios into one product, so say a laptop sleeve which also works as a charging pad for your phone and Apple Watch is one.But there are many ways in which you can combine different use cases and needs for a consumer into one product and this is exactly what they've done here."
"This is called the Lock8 Motion and it is one of Journey's simpler products to date and it's really nice because they're moving in away from sort of distinctly charging based stuff and into what you would call EDC or everyday carry.The Lock8 Motion is several things at once, so classic Journey."
"It is a key holder and it holds six keys.It is tool-less which makes it stand out from stuff like the Ridge key holder that we've also taken a look at here on the show.That means that there's a little metal flap there that you bend up."
"You can use that to unscrew, insert the keys that you want and then re-screw it.As you can see here, there is a built-in box tool here which is also not present on something like a Ridge key holder.That means that there is a little bottle opener and there is also perhaps more so for EDC enthusiasts, a little box cutter meaning that for when you receive mail or whatever, it's very easy to just drag this along the tape and it will let you get into the packages more easily."
"Again, nice little thing.They didn't have to add it because the main competitors don't seem to.But the thing is, it is not just a key holder because then it wouldn't be Journey.No, here on the back is a little tracker."
"This entire thing is an Apple Find My tracker which I think is absolutely lovely.That means that it tags into the same basic Find My network as an Apple AirTag does.But instead of having a little holder that you need to buy extra for the little Apple tracker or AirTag that you have to have a dangling down there, this is just built right in."
"So if you know that you need a key holder and you know you would want to track it, this does exactly what Journey usually does so well.It combines those things into one item and makes it more seamless to do something about that."
"The one thing I will say is the good thing about an Apple AirTag is that it uses standard CR batteries.You twist and turn and then you can just directly go from 0% to 100%.This has a proprietary, I don't know if you can tell, but inside here there are little charging pins."
"It looks like pogo pins essentially.And you would need that cable to charge your LockAid Motion.Now this is not going to need a charge every week or every month or even every six months.Perhaps once a year or something like that."
"Again, it's the same as an AirTag.But you will need to hold on to that cable if you want to charge it.There's also a speaker built in, which is great, meaning that if you get close enough, you can use that speaker to locate it, like fine-tunely locate it."
"And every part of this, including the little tag or tracker, this leather, I think it's leather, the front here, and the screws and all the stuff that needs to make it, just weighs 44 grams.That makes for a spicy little package, I think."
"The one thing that I will say beyond the pogo pin thing is that 89 euros for this is a bit costly.I think an AirTag is like 25 euros, I could be wrong on that.But there's quite a bit of a price hike up to something like this."
"So if you get an AirTag and an AirTag holder for your existing keychain, that'll set you back quite a lot less than this.But still, Journey does know who they're catering to, and those people, including myself, really enjoy the products that they put out."
"So there's that.Thank you for watching, see you on the next one."