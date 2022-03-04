English
Five Shows Every Prime Video Subscriber Needs to Watch

If you frequently use Amazon's streaming platform, you won't want to miss these top shows.

Audio transcription

"Prime Video has grown into a very competent streaming platform with a huge catalogue to explore and a massive list of original productions too. With loads to pick and choose from you might be wondering if there are any core series that you should watch, and to help with that we've glossed through the enormous library and picked out five must-watch shows."

"Shock and horror, The Boys is making this list. There are perhaps no bigger original franchises on Prime Video these days, as this series, which includes a live-action and an animated spin-off, has blossomed into one of its consistent best. It takes place in a world where superheroes are typically very twisted and vindictive beings underneath the surface and when away from the public eye, and revolves around a cast of vigilantes as they look to rid the world of the super-population. Sticking to the superhero theme we have Invincible. This adaptation of Robert Kirkman's graphic novel series tells the tale of Mark Grayson as he is tasked with becoming humanity's greatest protector, an infallible personality that must stand up to cruel villains, cosmic threats and even his supremely powerful father, the deadly Omni-Man. Unlike The Boys, Invincible is animated and while still very violent, significantly more toned down."

"We've seen a recent adaptation of Jack Reacher's stories in the Tom Cruise-led films, but this Prime Video series is a much more accurate alternative. Featuring Alan Richardson as the titular hero that is described as a mountain of a man, Reacher follows the ex-soldier as he solves crimes and mysteries all while living life as a wandering man travelling around the United States of America. One of Prime Video's first successful original efforts, The Man in the High Castle is a drama series that takes place in an alternative sci-fi world where the Nazis and the Japanese defeated the Allies and America in World War II, ultimately splitting the US between the two superpowers. This show explores how a group of resistant fighters looks to shatter and bring down the Greater Nazi Reich and the Japanese Royal Family. Another one of Prime Video's earliest and yet massively successful efforts, The Expanse is a gripping and sprawling sci-fi epic that takes us into the stars to experience a universe with growing political tensions between the Earth, Mars and the Belt. It's a show that has run its course but delivered six seasons of amazing action in the process and has become a bit of a must-watch for sci-fi fans around the world."

