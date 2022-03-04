GRTV News - Sony confirms Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater release date

We'll be getting the Snake Eater remake this August.
"I'm doing the intro quite quickly today trying to get through it because we've got a very, very exciting piece of news, basically summed up in that entire image, Metal Gear Solid Delta, I guess with the Delta sign is what you want to call it, Snake Eater, the Snake Eater remake is coming on the 8th, sorry the 28th of August, that's always the weird thing with American dates with us Brits because we always put the day first because you would say the 1st of May, whereas Americans and other countries say May 1st."
"In any case, date stuff aside, as Alberto writes here, initially there was a leak of the release date popping up on the PlayStation Store that he found on the Spanish version of the store which was pretty much spread around, or at least it will be at the time of recording this, spread around every single PlayStation Store now because it's been made official since then with this official image here with the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake coming out this August."
"It's exciting, I mean for a long time there was the idea that it was going to release at some point in 2024, that didn't happen, it's been pushed back to August, but still this is going to be really really one of the biggest releases of the year.Interestingly though, it was pointed to this being a reveal for Sony's PlayStation State of Play as a sort of surprise release date reveal for us at that showcase."
"Now we do expect, as I've talked upon in the past on GRTV News that we expect some sort of Sony event to come this month on, perhaps potentially next week even, but it seems that the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater release date won't be a big reveal as part of that showcase."
"Now we could still get some gameplay, as Alberto writes here, the trailer has also been leaked so I imagine that'll be uploaded pretty soon as well, officially, but it seems then that perhaps that's one of Sony's big surprises off that PlayStation State of Play card coming up."
"Now, noting that Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater, the Delta, whatever you want to call it, is also I believe coming to other platforms as well as PlayStation, it's not just entirely PlayStation, but it's got that sort of tie in PlayStation.Oh no, it is just PS5, I believe, never mind, correct me."
"I'm not a Metal Gear guy, this is just the biggest news of the day so of course I had to cover it, because it's exciting, I mean it is exciting.I'm interested in playing it for the first time, again, the only Metal Gear experience I've had is with Metal Gear Rising Revengeance and with a tiny bit of Metal Gear Solid V, The Phantom Pain, which was a lot of fun actually, and the Ground Zeroes demo, which again, also a lot of fun."
"Both of those things proved to be exciting and so I'm actually looking forward to getting the Metal Gear Delta Snake Eater remake, whatever we call it, I really don't know what to call that, whenever we do get it, which will be in August, hopefully there'll be some more remakes as well so that people can get the entirety of the Metal Gear Solid franchise in a modern look."
"Anyway, we're sure to be sure to be seeing some gameplay and some more trailers in between now and August.But yes, the 28th of August, 2025, mark your calendars, are you excited for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake, are you going to be playing it day one, are you going to be sort of seeing what people say about it, have you played the original, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."