English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

GRTV News - Sony confirms Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater release date

We'll be getting the Snake Eater remake this August.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more."

"I'm doing the intro quite quickly today trying to get through it because we've got a very, very exciting piece of news, basically summed up in that entire image, Metal Gear Solid Delta, I guess with the Delta sign is what you want to call it, Snake Eater, the Snake Eater remake is coming on the 8th, sorry the 28th of August, that's always the weird thing with American dates with us Brits because we always put the day first because you would say the 1st of May, whereas Americans and other countries say May 1st."

"In any case, date stuff aside, as Alberto writes here, initially there was a leak of the release date popping up on the PlayStation Store that he found on the Spanish version of the store which was pretty much spread around, or at least it will be at the time of recording this, spread around every single PlayStation Store now because it's been made official since then with this official image here with the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake coming out this August."

"It's exciting, I mean for a long time there was the idea that it was going to release at some point in 2024, that didn't happen, it's been pushed back to August, but still this is going to be really really one of the biggest releases of the year.
Interestingly though, it was pointed to this being a reveal for Sony's PlayStation State of Play as a sort of surprise release date reveal for us at that showcase."

"Now we do expect, as I've talked upon in the past on GRTV News that we expect some sort of Sony event to come this month on, perhaps potentially next week even, but it seems that the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater release date won't be a big reveal as part of that showcase."

"Now we could still get some gameplay, as Alberto writes here, the trailer has also been leaked so I imagine that'll be uploaded pretty soon as well, officially, but it seems then that perhaps that's one of Sony's big surprises off that PlayStation State of Play card coming up."

"Now, noting that Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater, the Delta, whatever you want to call it, is also I believe coming to other platforms as well as PlayStation, it's not just entirely PlayStation, but it's got that sort of tie in PlayStation.
Oh no, it is just PS5, I believe, never mind, correct me."

"I'm not a Metal Gear guy, this is just the biggest news of the day so of course I had to cover it, because it's exciting, I mean it is exciting.
I'm interested in playing it for the first time, again, the only Metal Gear experience I've had is with Metal Gear Rising Revengeance and with a tiny bit of Metal Gear Solid V, The Phantom Pain, which was a lot of fun actually, and the Ground Zeroes demo, which again, also a lot of fun."

"Both of those things proved to be exciting and so I'm actually looking forward to getting the Metal Gear Delta Snake Eater remake, whatever we call it, I really don't know what to call that, whenever we do get it, which will be in August, hopefully there'll be some more remakes as well so that people can get the entirety of the Metal Gear Solid franchise in a modern look."

"Anyway, we're sure to be sure to be seeing some gameplay and some more trailers in between now and August.
But yes, the 28th of August, 2025, mark your calendars, are you excited for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake, are you going to be playing it day one, are you going to be sort of seeing what people say about it, have you played the original, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Smurfs Movie - Official Trailer with Rihanna

The Smurfs Movie - Official Trailer with Rihanna
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Teaser Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Teaser Trailer
Toxic Town - Official Trailer

Toxic Town - Official Trailer
Anaconda - Official Cast Announcement

Anaconda - Official Cast Announcement
Plankton: The Movie - Official Trailer

Plankton: The Movie - Official Trailer
Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer

Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer
Invincible - Season 3 Sneak Peek

Invincible - Season 3 Sneak Peek
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 - Final Trailer

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 - Final Trailer
Surface: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Surface: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Final Destination Bloodlines - Official Teaser Trailer

Final Destination Bloodlines - Official Teaser Trailer
Captain America: Brave New World - Official Rebuild The Avengers Clip

Captain America: Brave New World - Official Rebuild The Avengers Clip
M3GAN 2.0 - Official Teaser

M3GAN 2.0 - Official Teaser
More

Trailers

Dune: Awakening - Beauty of Arrakis Trailer

Dune: Awakening - Beauty of Arrakis Trailer
Steel Hunters: Hunter Stories - Razorside

Steel Hunters: Hunter Stories - Razorside
PGA Tour 2K25 - First Look

PGA Tour 2K25 - First Look
Jurassic World Rebirth - Trailer

Jurassic World Rebirth - Trailer
Monster Hunter: Wilds - Into the Iceshard Cliffs Trailer

Monster Hunter: Wilds - Into the Iceshard Cliffs Trailer
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Pre-Order Trailer

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Pre-Order Trailer
Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Message from the Developers

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Message from the Developers
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - Announcement Trailer

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - Announcement Trailer
Wreckfest 2 - Early Access Announcement Trailer

Wreckfest 2 - Early Access Announcement Trailer
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Official Launch Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Official Launch Trailer
Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars trailer

Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars trailer
Breakout Beyond - Announce Trailer

Breakout Beyond - Announce Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More