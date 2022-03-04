English
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 @ IEM Katowice 2025 - Product Showcase

We're warming up to a blazing hot IEM Katowice by looking at the official partner for the event, Acer, and their amazing Predator Helios Neo 16.

Audio transcription

"Acer has completely overhauled the Predator Helios laptop series.
Not only have they given it a rather slim chassis, but they've also equipped it with a fantastic screen and some of the best laptop components money can buy."

"Let's take a closer look.
Acer Predator Helios 16 Neo comes in a number of SKUs suited for different budgets, with the most hardcore version sporting both an RTX 47 ray-tracing GPU and Intel's i9-14900HX flagship processor."

"This not only provides you with a lot of AI power for more serious work, but also means you are more than ready to play the latest AAA games at high frame rates and with a full suite of modern light reflection technology, while also having a machine that can calculate new frames into existence or use upscaling to ensure sky-high FPS."

"Or even both! The AI part runs things like Microsoft Copilot, Acer's purified view for video calls, and Acer's purified voice that enhances video calls and background noise."

"The 500 nits, 1610 format, 16-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC display has an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate at 2560x1600 pixel resolution and a rather impressive 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.
All this modern tech naturally requires some cooling, kindly provided by Acer's 5th Gen Aeroblades, Vector Heatpipes and the use of high-end liquid metal instead of using mediocre thermal paste."

"The computer comes with a complete software suite called Predator Sense for control and monitoring of the system, including RGB control and user scenarios that controls power and cooling.
Beyond those impressive specifications, materials and design touches we just told you about, Acer has one more ace up its sleeve."

"Not only is it one of the most attractive gaming laptops of 2025, it's also the official, definitive laptop of IEM Katowice, a massive esports event unlike any other.
Predator is the official partner of the event and has a massive presence there as well."

"In not too long, we'll be posting a follow-up video showcasing new Predator products demoed at the event.
But for now, if you want to level up with esports-grade hardware, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is a safe bet."

"And its direct relationship with one of the world's most influential esports events cements its superior position.
Predator Helios Neo 16"

