GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is already a million seller

It achieved the feat less than 24 hours after launch.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.Once again, we've been talking about it a lot recently but it's because it's one of the, well, it's probably the biggest game so far in 2025 and it's showing, it really is showing."
"Within 24 hours of the game launching, so we're talking from 4pm GMT, 5pm CET on February the 4th, in less than 24 hours from that time the game managed to sell more than 1 million copies.It is already regarded as a million seller and yeah, it's doing incredibly well.And no doubt, as we've seen recently with peaking Steam numbers, no doubt over the weekend as well, we're going to see some more big numbers come out. So let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening."
"So yes, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 sold 1 million copies in less than 24 hours.Warhorse is already celebrating the success of its medieval RPG Simulator.So there's no doubt that the marketing machine has been spinning for a long time at Deep Silver and Warhorse but we and almost every other media outlet that has reviewed the game say it's an early contender for Game of the Year."
"And the public has responded enthusiastically to the single player adventure in Bohemian Paradise with Henry of Scalice.Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has, less than 24 hours after its release, reached 1 million sold copies, or copies sold.The team has celebrated with a new image on social media and thanks to all those who, and thanks to all those who are already walking paths in this exciting recreation of medieval times."
"Have you been one of the million players who have already bought Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 or are you planning to play it later?So yeah, there's the confirmation directly from the Kingdom Come official account itself, 1 million copies sold.So yeah, usually speaking as well, games tend to peak on their first weekend.Launch day is always big, but obviously with launch day being on a Tuesday, you're going to assume the majority of people are going to be jumping into the game, or there's going to be a larger number of people jumping into the game on the first Friday and the first Saturday, when people have more free time to themselves."
"So I wouldn't be surprised to see this game notch up another couple of million copies sold before the week's end.I also wouldn't be surprised if we see another all-time Steam peak for the game.But this weekend is the one that is really important for the game.Because while I would assume this game will have decent legs and it will continue to sell for many years to come, because obviously this is such a big game, we're not going to be seeing another one from Warhorse for a little while, games do sort of tend to taper off."
"So however many it sells this weekend, this is going to be the biggest influx of sales we'll probably ever see for the game.So hopefully it'll continue to rake in a lot of copies and continue to prove that the hard work that Warhorse has put in on the title has paid off among the community.But yeah, we'll keep an eye on all that."
