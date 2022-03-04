LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Civilization VII
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      HQ
      Gamereactor
      Videos

      GRTV News - Rumours of a Valve Steam console debunked

      No, Valve isn't trying to dethrone Xbox and PlayStation.

      Audio transcription

      "Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going over the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, news, interviews, exclusives, movie reviews, series reviews and of course so much more."

      "So without further ado today, we're talking about an interesting rumour that's sort of been flittering around this week about a Valve console. Now, considering Valve has sort of branched out before with things like the Steam Deck and the Steam Controller, it doesn't sound entirely unheard of that they would maybe look to create their own Playstation and Xbox Challenger in a Steam Console. However, recent rumours specifically around the AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and that being used to create a Steam Console have been debunked by Pierre-Lou Griffay, I think that's how you pronounce it, I probably butchered that name, I'm very sorry Pierre, but basically, Insider Gaming reported on this basically pointing to the idea of maybe there's a console in the works. However, Pierre steps in here, he's also by the way a big architect, designer and developer at Valve and has said that we've basically done pre-release, most of all can work on every AMD architecture since Vega, which is way, way back, thanks to them kindly providing hardware. So basically it means that Valve just works with AMD on their hardware stuff so that stuff like Steam can run games properly and things like that and also I believe it's AMD hardware in the Steam Deck itself so there seems to be a pretty good relationship there but it's not pointing to the fact that there's a console in the works. A console would be really cool and perhaps it would sell very well, I mean people have been disappointed in the PS5 and Xbox Series X slash S generation to say the least. While the Xbox Series S I actually think is one of the best consoles for consumers in a long time because it's quite cheap and it runs everything that you would want to run with modern gen even if it does kind of hold graphics back a bit."

      "Again, the cheapness factor and the fact that it just is sort of like plug and play makes it really, really consumer friendly and it's a game pass machine. Anyway, we're not talking about the Xbox Series S today but the PS5 releases, the Xbox Series X releases, it's all felt a bit underwhelming to a lot of consumers even though there have been standout games here and there for both platforms but it seems like consoles are in a sense kind of coming to a new age especially as Xbox is pushing less into buying Xbox hardware and more promoting that consumers just play the games they want on what platform they want so long as they're from Xbox Studios but in any case it doesn't look like a Steam console is going to be able to sort of challenge either of those and again I'm not even sure that it would. Valve is very, very well known in the PC gaming space and Steam is very well respected and the Steam Deck is an incredibly popular piece of kit but if Steam went to challenge stuff like Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo who we've not mentioned here it would likely fall because those brands are just so well established in the console space. Not to say that a Steam console wouldn't be interesting but again a game that just puts your Steam games on a television would probably have a lot of people asking why don't they just have their own PC so that's up for you to decide there. Would you like to see Steam and Valve make a console? Do you think it would be good? What performance would you like to see from this sort of console and what price would you like to see it at if they were to make one? Unfortunately they're not going to make one but we can always speculate because there's nothing stopping us from doing that and if you've enjoyed this JLTV News let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more. Goodbye."

      GRTV News

      More

      Videos

      Black Myth: Wukong is now a 25-million seller

      Black Myth: Wukong is now a 25-million seller
      Need for Speed will eventually return

      Need for Speed will eventually return
      GRTV News - Rumours of a Valve Steam console debunked

      GRTV News - Rumours of a Valve Steam console debunked
      Civilization VII - All Leaders and Civilizations

      Civilization VII - All Leaders and Civilizations
      GRTV News - Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A confirmed for 2025

      GRTV News - Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A confirmed for 2025
      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Livestream Replay

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Livestream Replay
      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Kuttenberg Gameplay

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Kuttenberg Gameplay
      NZXT Capsule Elite (Quick Look) - A High-Resolution USB Microphone

      NZXT Capsule Elite (Quick Look) - A High-Resolution USB Microphone
      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Video Review

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Video Review
      Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now a bigger box office earner than Warcraft

      Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now a bigger box office earner than Warcraft
      Hyundai IONIQ 5 - EV Hour

      Hyundai IONIQ 5 - EV Hour
      Star Trek in 2025: What to Expect from Movies and TV

      Star Trek in 2025: What to Expect from Movies and TV
      More

      Movie Trailers

      Toxic Town - Official Trailer

      Toxic Town - Official Trailer
      Anaconda - Official Cast Announcement

      Anaconda - Official Cast Announcement
      Plankton: The Movie - Official Trailer

      Plankton: The Movie - Official Trailer
      Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer

      Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer
      Invincible - Season 3 Sneak Peek

      Invincible - Season 3 Sneak Peek
      Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 - Final Trailer

      Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 - Final Trailer
      Surface: Season 2 - Official Trailer

      Surface: Season 2 - Official Trailer
      Final Destination Bloodlines - Official Teaser Trailer

      Final Destination Bloodlines - Official Teaser Trailer
      Captain America: Brave New World - Official Rebuild The Avengers Clip

      Captain America: Brave New World - Official Rebuild The Avengers Clip
      M3GAN 2.0 - Official Teaser

      M3GAN 2.0 - Official Teaser
      Running Point - Official Trailer

      Running Point - Official Trailer
      Troll 2 - Official Clip

      Troll 2 - Official Clip
      More

      Trailers

      Jurassic World Rebirth - Trailer

      Jurassic World Rebirth - Trailer
      Monster Hunter: Wilds - Into the Iceshard Cliffs Trailer

      Monster Hunter: Wilds - Into the Iceshard Cliffs Trailer
      Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Pre-Order Trailer

      Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Pre-Order Trailer
      Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Message from the Developers

      Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Message from the Developers
      Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - Announcement Trailer

      Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - Announcement Trailer
      Wreckfest 2 - Early Access Announcement Trailer

      Wreckfest 2 - Early Access Announcement Trailer
      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Official Launch Trailer

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Official Launch Trailer
      Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars trailer

      Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars trailer
      Breakout Beyond - Announce Trailer

      Breakout Beyond - Announce Trailer
      The Fantastic Four: First Steps - First trailer

      The Fantastic Four: First Steps - First trailer
      South of Midnight - Stop Motion Video

      South of Midnight - Stop Motion Video
      Vivarium - Wholesome Snack Showcase 2023 Trailer

      Vivarium - Wholesome Snack Showcase 2023 Trailer
      More

      Events

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
      We're attending Summer Games Fest

      We're attending Summer Games Fest
      MSIology RTX40 event

      MSIology RTX40 event
      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
      More