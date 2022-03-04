GRTV News - Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A confirmed for 2025

The latest Nintendo financial report reveals as much.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Nintendo. Yeah, there was a lot of things that happened yesterday and we could have been talking this morning about the Fantastic Four First Steps, but I figured if you want to see the teaser trailer, you can go watch it. And likewise, we could have been talking about the numbers of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which is, you know, the game is doing incredibly well on Steam in particular. It's absolutely destroyed the record that was set by Kingdom Come Deliverance. But no, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Nintendo because the recent financial quarterly report has come out and it's given us a bunch of information about how Nintendo intends to approach 2025, which is going to be the year when the Nintendo Switch 2 debuts. And the key thing to note is that while we don't actually have an idea as to what games are going to be launching a sort of, you know, console, I don't know, you know, sort of like day one console launches for that platform and what it will have down the line. We do know now that Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and Pokemon Legends ZA will be making their arrival in 2025, meaning they will most likely be a Switch and a Switch 2 version of both those games. But anyway, let's dive on in. So yes, Metro Prime 4 Beyond and Pokemon Legends ZA premiere this year. It seems we know we now know about two more games for Switch 2. So the as yet unnamed Mario Kart title we saw when the Switch 2 was announced last month is still the only first party game we know is coming to the Switch 2. It obviously won't be the only new fun we have to look forward to for the console in its first year on the market. And now we've learned of two more titles we can look forward to this year. Although formats are not confirmed, Nintendo reveals in its latest quarterly report that both Metro Prime 4 Beyond and Pokemon Legends ZA will launch in 2025. It seems very hard to imagine Nintendo keeping these two adventures exclusive to its outgoing format, though they could potentially be released for both, thereby leaving the new one behind, which is in desperate need of games so fans will buy it. Thus it seems very likely that we have now confirmed two games we can look forward to play on our Switch 2 devices in fairly close future. And here's the confirmation here in the financial report. Obviously, these two are coming. Well, that one's out. That one's coming next month."
"And then, yes, there's that. But yeah, the key thing is that we now know two games are going to be coming to the Switch family, should we say, this year. Again, Nintendo has never said a platform for these. Or I think in the past we have been told that Pokemon Legends ZA and Metro Prime 4 Beyond were supposed to be coming to the Switch, suggesting that that could still be on the cards. I would find it strange if the two games like those, two big sort of franchises for Nintendo, if they decide to lock the games behind just the Switch 2. I wouldn't be surprised whatsoever if these two games debut and they're available both on the Switch and the Switch 2. But again, we don't have any information on that just yet. There are lots of rumours that suggest the Switch 2 itself will launch sometime in the summer. No doubt the Mario Kart game that we've seen will be accompanying that launch."
"And if I had to guess, one of these two games will be around there as well. You know, there are lots of rumours about a 3D Mario that's going to be on the cards and if that's the case it wouldn't surprise me if that is the sort of big holiday launch for October-November time. Meaning, since we have Xenoblade coming in March and we don't really know what Nintendo has planned for April, maybe they'll squeeze one of these in before the Switch 2 actually does make its arrival. There will need to be games coming to the Switch family before the Nintendo Switch 2 debuts in the summer. So we'll have to stay tuned. But it really wouldn't surprise me if, for example, Pokemon Legends ZA is closer than further away. I'm not too sure. But either way, the one thing to know is that they're both coming in 2025 so if you're excited for these games, they're on the horizon. But yeah, that's all the time that I have for today's episode of GRTV News but I will be back now for the next one. So thank you all for watching and I'll see you all in the next one. Take care, guys."