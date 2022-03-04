NZXT Capsule Elite (Quick Look) - A High-Resolution USB Microphone

This microphone uses a USB connection and yet still captures audio in 24-bit depth with a 192 kHz sample rate, ultimately leading to crisp audio for all situations.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor review, this time we're taking a look at a brand new series of products that NZXT has brought out.We've already taken a look at the Lyft Elite Wireless, their new eSports gamer lightweight mouse, and alongside that we have the Capsule Elite, which is a USB microphone."
"Now there are many of these, there are too many of these, there are numerous amounts of these on the market, and they mainly do some of the same stuff, they look a lot similar to each other, and they have very similar performance levels.Now NZXT is trying to offset the status quo a little bit with a couple of different ideas, which I think is cool."
"One is just an overall sort of spec bump in terms of what you can normally expect from USB type condenser capsule microphones.So this is Hi-Res 24-bit depth recordings, and it records at a 192 kilohertz sample rate, which is all great."
"That means that it is markedly better, at least on paper, there are many other aspects which makes for a great USB microphone, but it does sound like that it might be a tad better than your average Razer microphone, or Yeti, or whatever it is that you might be using."
"Inside we find a 25mm condenser capsule with an integrated pop filter, you can't really see that below this steel grill here, but it is very nice that it is built in, meaning for instance, you usually see very outspoken Audi pop filters, which just catches a lot of the consonants, if you're very consonant heavy in your language like I am, that usually can mean that these microphones peak a little bit, it can become rattly and not too comfortable to listen to, so that is why this is built in, particularly if you have this rather close to your face when recording, well, then you're going to get some softer recordings of those tighter consonants."
"There is also a pretty narrow cardioid recording pattern, meaning that when you are speaking, it is a very narrow funnel of recording that is happening inside the condenser unit.That basically means that it won't capture a lot of noise around you, if there is such a thing, or if you're recording in a space where there is a lot of other stuff going on, it will, to the best of its ability, hone in on recording patterns that are coming very specifically from one angle, so you should be pretty much good if you're recording in busy environments, for instance."
"The other thing that I think NZXT is doing very well is that they have stepped it up in terms of materials used, so this stand here is all metal, feels very nice.The knobs here, this is for volume, headset volume right here, and this one is obviously for recording volume, gain, is all aluminium, which is great, and they are very sort of stepwise divided, so it feels very nice and tactile when you are using it, and as I said before, this grill that is installed here is steel, awesome stuff, particularly when we're talking about a microphone that costs just $18.99 US dollars."
"Now, you record this, you can record this with any piece of software that you want, but you can do a bunch of different settings in the NZXT cam software, that has been criticized for being a little bit underbaked, but we will have to see in a full review.It is powered by DTS, which is good because they have a lot of experience with high quality recording hardware and software solutions, so that makes me hopeful that at least the microphone part of it works very well."
"So for much more on the NZXT, stay tuned to Game Rector, bye."