Hyundai IONIQ 5 - EV Hour

We take a look at Hyundai's next electric step forward, in this impressive model that features a redefined design, a smarter interior, better connectivity, intelligent lighting, and countless other game-changing technological and safety innovations.
"It took me two years to convince Hyundai to lend me their cars for review here on EV hour and this is the Ioniq 5. It is by all measurements a massive success both globally and here in Scandinavia and people have really warmed to both the more outlandish parts of the design and the overall user-friendliness that seems to be the combination that Hyundai has really nailed. But how do we like it here on EV hour? Well that is the question, isn't it? Something that Hyundai perhaps thought we were ill-equipped to say anything noticeable about. Well I disagree. I've been driving the Ioniq 5 for about a week before I actually record this intro and I can say right now that if you're looking for something which is cheaper, I wouldn't say cheap, but cheaper than a lot of the other models that we've treated here on this channel, this is a serious contender for something quite magnificent for a little less. Let's take it for a drive."
"Up to 570 kilometers on a charge, 800 volt charging securing a charge time from 0 to 80 percent in 18 minutes and a 0 to 100 time of just 5.3 seconds.Innovative H-track four-wheel drive system in some models and 605 Newton meters of torque too. It's performant, you have to hand it to Hyundai and above all it has a visual presence like few others on the road today."
"Infinitely relatable yet truly futuristic. You'll recognize one every time you see one and I love it.Now don't mistake my lack of total excitement for complaints because there really isn't a lot to complain about in the cabin in the interior of the Ioniq 5."
"It's all very well and good with only a small number of nitpicks that I personally have that keeps me from absolutely loving it. But what I will say before we sort of head on to the overall sort of explaining and walkthrough of the different elements that makes up this cabin is that it's very clear to me that Hyundai wanted to design a cabin which bridges the gap that traverses the divide between older car fans that wants dedicated buttons to dedicated functions and Nordic design minimal minimalists that wants their cars to behave and look like an iPhone with a massive touch interface and just an overall sort of an a combination a gathering of different functionalities within one UI framework."
"So let's take a look at what we got here. So first and foremost there is this little control tower right here where I have my Qi wireless charging pad some cupholders and buttons here for dedicated functions. It's all very nice and it's nice to have something like the parking camera right here where I can reach it. I personally don't like center consoles that leaves this much divide here but it all it's all very functional and it works very well. That leads us to these two screens here. One as you can very clearly see is for wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and then there is this little control panel right here which lets me just very briefly see a bunch of very useful information about the car. There are buttons on steering wheel on the left on the right. There are window controls down here on the left hand side alongside other buttons over here and then there are these massive button outlays right here which by the way shows something like climate control, home shortcuts, map shortcuts, media settings. It's all here through dedicated buttons and volume knobs on either side for both you and the passenger and that sort of combines with the screens which are also of course touch enabled meaning that you really do get all of the stuff that you need in more than one way to control which is rather nice to be honest. But there's one more thing that I just wanted to briefly set up for you and that's something that took me by surprise as well. When I first sat in this car I was utterly bewildered by how comfortable this seat is. It is absolutely insane and the cool thing is that you can't really see how comfortable this seating position is but it's so nice. The seat is broad, it cushions you so nicely and I asked my girlfriend to try the passenger seat and that's the same as well. I actually don't know while I'm recording this whether these seats are optional extras but I would get them because this is one of the most comfortable seating positions that I've sat in ever since I started doing EV hour so that is some praise. Your traditional car review usually consists of a fella going over every panel button and material choice in arduous detail and there for sure are good reasons for that. I again try and boil down all those things to a more generalized view. Seeing most cars in this price bracket really does nail the fundamentals. It's the same here. The Ioniq 5 works very well on longer trips and shorter commutes. Its range estimates are spot-on and feels great to drive without breaking the bank and that's really to some degree it."
"I'm going to once again refer back to my age-old tagline which is that you really must try this out for yourself to figure out whether it is for you. I cannot say for certain whether this will gel with your personal driving style and I find it way too often that car reviews tend to give you a laundry list of specifications and functionalities and expect all of that sort of culminate in a recommendation of how this car is meant to feel when you actually pick it up from the dealership. Now I'm not gonna do that. What I will say is that I didn't expect to be as wowed by the Ioniq 5 as I have been. It's not like it's very exciting in that particular regard but what I will say is that there is an inherent elegance in cars that do what you want them to do when you want them to do it and at the pace that you expect it to happen. In terms of the throttle, the steering, the cabin feel, all of it does culminate into a driving experience which feels very fleshed out, very honed in, and very focused. Like you can feel Hyundai makes cars that is set to deliver on expectations immediately throughout a very varied sort of set of users. All different age groups and all with different expectations of what a car is supposed to do. This drives very well, I'm very comfortable where I'm sitting, and it hasn't misbehaved in any way shape or form. Be that the parking camera or throttle responsiveness or all of the things that you would want a modern car to do every single day. So big thumbs up in that particular regard. I just have to say it's been a true pleasure finally trying out the IONIQ 5 and I really do get it now. It's so easy to recommend seeing as it beats most actual competitors on price, performance through the various trim levels, and those looks. Hyundai is well positioned for the future and I can't wait to explore the brand more. See you on the next one."