Star Trek in 2025: What to Expect from Movies and TV

We take a look at what adventures are being planned for the final frontier, in both the television and film spaces.

Audio transcription

"Star Trek 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Star Trek fans, as the franchise continues to evolve while celebrating its nearly 60th anniversary since the original series debuted in 1966. After a period of shifting strategies, with multiple shows and projects on hold or concluding, Star Trek is narrowing its focus but bringing highly anticipated content to both the big screen and streaming. In this video we'll take a closer look at what's in store for Star Trek in 2025, from new films to series and more."

"After nearly a decade since the last Star Trek film hit theatres, the franchise is finally returning to the big screen with Star Trek Section 31, premiering on January 24th 2025.
This made-for-streaming movie marks a pivotal moment for Star Trek, introducing fans to a new adventure led by the one and only Michelle Yeoh. Reprising her role as Empress Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek Discovery, Georgiou is recruited by the shadowy Section 31 agency to confront her past and the sins of the organisation. Star Trek Section 31 was originally envisioned as a TV series, but due to the pandemic and Yeoh's Oscar win, it has now been reimagined as a film. This could set the stage for future made-for-streaming Star Trek films expanding the universe in bold new ways."

"After a long hiatus due to the 2023 strikes, Star Trek Strange New World Season 3 is set to return in 2025. This fan-favourite series, which has been a huge hit with both critics and audiences, will continue Captain Pike's journey on the USS Enterprise. The third season promises plenty of surprises, including a murder mystery directed by Jonathan Frakes and a comedy episode where the crew become Vulcans. Fans will also see new faces including Martin Quinn as Lieutenant Montgomery Scott and Cillian O'Sullivan as Dr Roger Corby."

"With Season 4 already in the works, Strange New Worlds is guaranteed to keep the excitement going well into 2026.
While Star Trek fans may see fewer releases in 2025 compared to previous years, there's still a lot to look forward to. First up is Star Trek Starfleet Academy, set in the post-Discovery 32nd century. With a star-studded cast including Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti, this series will bring new perspectives on the franchise. Meanwhile, a new Star Trek live-action comedy, rumoured to be led by Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome, could offer a hilarious twist on the Star Trek universe. Plus there's word of an Origin prequel movie, set to drop just before Star Trek's 60th anniversary in 2026."

"So while 2025 might not be as packed with Star Trek content as previous years, the quality of the projects slated for release is sure to make it a year to remember. With Section 31 bringing a thrilling new film to streaming, Strange New Worlds Season 3 continue to captivate fans. An exciting new series like Starfleet Academy on the horizon, Star Trek is charting an exciting course for the future. Whether you're a fan of live-action or animated adventures, there's plenty to look forward to this year, which may be light on content but mighty in quality, setting the stage for a grand 60th anniversary celebration."

