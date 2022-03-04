English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Battlefield 2025

GRTV News - Check out the first gameplay from the new Battlefield

Levolution is back, baby!

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual going over the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, news, previews, exclusives, interviews, movie reviews, series reviews and of course so much more.
Without further ado, let's get to today's piece."

"Now there was some Nintendo financial information coming out today, stuff like the Nintendo Switch selling over 150 million units, stuff like Mario Party, Super Mario Party Jamboree being the best selling Nintendo released game in 2024 and some other stats basically showing how Super Mario Kart 8 is still somehow selling like hot cakes despite it being years and years and years since it's release and stuff like that."

"But I thought we'd focus on something which is actually less going over sort of financial details and numbers and figures and things like that which is that there's a new Battlefield that we've had sort of a little bit of a glimpse of thanks to this new video here which is over on Battlefield's YouTube channel as well as Gamereactor of course as I'm showing down below but basically it goes over Battlefield Labs."

"Now what is Battlefield Labs?
Well it's a new testing environment EA and DICE are calling it or Battlefield Studios I should say are calling it where you'll be able to in a few short weeks test out the new Battlefield for yourself."

"Now we did also get a fair bit, well I say a fair bit actually not that much at all Battlefield gameplay at the end of this trailer which I'm showing now of pre-alpha gameplay which is down below here and you can see it looks pretty good.
It looks like Battlefield, it looks a lot more dynamic perhaps than we have seen in a while from Battlefield."

"You can see the RPG absolutely demolishes that building so you can see Levolution is back in a big way.
It does seem to be more of a modern setting taking place sort of in the streets of perhaps somewhere in the Middle East something like that."

"We're not really fully sure on the setting yet but you can also imagine that the maps are going to be world spanning as Battlefield is often known for that.
But yes not much actual gameplay there to look over but the exciting thing is that in a few short weeks you might be able to test it out for yourself thanks to Battlefield Labs."

"Now the new Battlefield game is set to release this year.
Pre-alpha gameplay footage could be taken from a while ago, it could be taken quite recently.
We're not sure because we don't have an exact release window or date on it yet."

"Usually these shooters, these big shooters like Battlefield and God do wait until the end of the year as they're often big Christmas buys but we'll have to wait and see and wait for more details on it.
It is exciting though."

"Battlefield the last two entries have sort of missed the mark on it a bit so we are hoping that this will be a real return to glory for the franchise and as Call of Duty has sort of slowed its role sort of falling into that formula again and again year by year it maybe is time for Battlefield to step back up again and prove that it once used to take a swing at Call of Duty every year or so."

"You know it used to be are you a Battlefield guy or a COD guy?
Now there's just COD guys but perhaps one day we'll have Battlefield guys feeling like they can take pride in the franchise again.
Maybe I'm too hopeful though."

"Let me know what you think about the new Battlefield, about those short seconds of sweet, sweet gameplay footage we saw and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GITV news.
Goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 - Final Trailer

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 - Final Trailer
Surface: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Surface: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Final Destination Bloodlines - Official Teaser Trailer

Final Destination Bloodlines - Official Teaser Trailer
Captain America: Brave New World - Official Rebuild The Avengers Clip

Captain America: Brave New World - Official Rebuild The Avengers Clip
M3GAN 2.0 - Official Teaser

M3GAN 2.0 - Official Teaser
Running Point - Official Trailer

Running Point - Official Trailer
Troll 2 - Official Clip

Troll 2 - Official Clip
The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 - Official Teaser Trailer

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 - Official Teaser Trailer
The Residence - Official Teaser Trailer

The Residence - Official Teaser Trailer
Devil May Cry - Opening Credits

Devil May Cry - Opening Credits
Astartes II - Official Teaser Trailer

Astartes II - Official Teaser Trailer
Riff Raff - Official Trailer

Riff Raff - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - First trailer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - First trailer
South of Midnight - Stop Motion Video

South of Midnight - Stop Motion Video
Vivarium - Wholesome Snack Showcase 2023 Trailer

Vivarium - Wholesome Snack Showcase 2023 Trailer
Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional - Release date Trailer

Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional - Release date Trailer
Town To City - Announcement Trailer

Town To City - Announcement Trailer
Killing Floor 3 - Siren Reveal

Killing Floor 3 - Siren Reveal
Killing Floor 3 - Closed Beta Announcement Trailer

Killing Floor 3 - Closed Beta Announcement Trailer
Farming Simulator VR - Announcement Trailer

Farming Simulator VR - Announcement Trailer
eFootball - Captain Tsubasa vol.2 Official Trailer

eFootball - Captain Tsubasa vol.2 Official Trailer
No Man's Sky - Worlds Part II Deep Dive Trailer

No Man's Sky - Worlds Part II Deep Dive Trailer
No Man's Sky - Worlds Part II Update Trailer

No Man's Sky - Worlds Part II Update Trailer
Dying Light - 10 Years in Numbers

Dying Light - 10 Years in Numbers
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More