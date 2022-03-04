GRTV News - Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now the second-biggest video game film ever

It now sits firmly behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about video games and movies combined actually. For the simple reason that Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is still in cinemas in many places but it's nearing the end of its theatrical run at this point, it's now achieved another impressive milestone which means it is the second biggest video game movie of all time. It recently overtook Warcraft, believe it or not. You might be quite surprised actually to hear that Warcraft before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was the second biggest video game movie of all time and before Super Mario Bros. movie was the biggest movie of all time. But yeah, Warcraft did really well in the box office. But Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has now overtaken it. But that's the thing is it won't be going any further now because the next hurdle it has to cross over is the Super Mario Bros. movie which are nearly three times as much or just over three times as much as Sonic the Hedgehog currently has. So this will be the end of the road for it."
"But anyway, let's dive on in. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now the second most successful video game movie of all time. This will be the end of the road for the blue blur. So a week ago we reported that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had become the third highest grossing video game movie of all time, having overtaken Warcraft. At the time, we also wrote that there was a lot to suggest that the acclaimed movie would continue to climb the list given how close it was to the second place held by Detective Pikachu. And sure enough, it did. Via box office mojo it's now revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed $462.5 million worldwide at the box office, surpassing the $450 million that Warcraft managed to make. With that said, this is probably the end of the line because as much as we love Sonic, he has an opponent who has always been one step ahead of him from the very beginning, and that is Mario."
"The highest grossing movie based on a video game is the Super Mario Bros. movie at a staggering $1.36 billion grossed, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not reach that. But a silver medal is certainly no slouch, and the second place will probably last until the Super Mario Bros.Movie 2 premieres next year. So yeah, it is quite surprising to think that the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 comes out next year. I mean, granted, we're only in February of 2025, so we've still got a while to go yet. And it's probably, I would say, the earliest it will debut in sort of the same time frame as the original did, which was around April, May time. So we're probably still like a good 14, 15 months away. But it is getting closer than it is further away, which means we'll probably start hearing things about it, including like information on how the production's going before we start getting some like trailers and snippets on what later this year. So it's exciting all the same. The big question is whether, of course, that movie, that sequel, will do anything near as what the original has done, which is a huge ask in a lot of different metrics. But the point is that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is doing really well. This franchise has been very consistent for Paramount in the box office. All three films have generated a similar amount of money, but Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the most successful of the bunch at the current time."
"So yeah, it's absolutely no surprise that a fourth film has already been greenlit. I think it's 2027, it's set to come out, so it's still a few years away, but it's coming. And no doubt in the time being for that as well, there will be additional things because they've already done one spinoff show about Knuckles. I would not be surprised if in 2026, the down year 2026, because they obviously don't have a big live action film planned for next year, it wouldn't surprise me if they have something ready to slot in between. Just make sure that Sonic the Hedgehog fans have something to enjoy in the TV and entertainment space. But again, as you know more about any of this stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. And otherwise, yeah, that's the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News. So I'll see you all in the next one. Take care, everyone."