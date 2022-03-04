GRTV News - Rumour: PlayStation State of Play lined up for Valentine's week

We could soon hear about the PlayStation 2025 line-up.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, interviews, exclusives and of course so so so much more."
"So without further ado, let's get to today's news piece, which is going on about a rumoured playlalala, a rumoured PlayStation State of Play coming up for Valentine's Week, now Valentine's Week isn't actually a thing, it's just a week of Valentine's Day but that's what everyone's been calling it and it's probably easier to get in headlines, so we did know from the leaker NateTheHate that there was going to be some sort of PlayStation event lined up for February, now of course again it's not official with that stuff but NateTheHate is the same kind of guy who pointed to the Switch 2 reveal date and he's usually quite reliable on this stuff, so while we have our salt shakers at the ready, we do often report on this stuff because he's often made a pretty decent track record with it and you would expect Sony to have something coming up considering that 2024 was a so so year for Sony, they did great with some third party sort of developed games like Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade but a lot of their first party releases kind of fell flat on their faces, so we're hoping for a lot better this year with stuff like Ghost of Yotei, we've got Death Stranding 2 on the sort of calendar release of 2025, we've got Marvel's Wolverine which hasn't been exactly revealed of when it's coming yet but we could see more on it and so there's a lot of games that people are expecting from Sony coming out to sort of really break boundaries, there's Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet as well which was revealed at the Game Awards which we could hear more about but yeah it would be exciting to see something from Sony because we had the Xbox Developer Direct obviously a couple of weeks ago which was very very interesting to see what they've got planned for 2025, there was a couple of surprises in there as well but largely it was just showing what Xbox is going to give us, stuff like Doom, stuff like Claire Obscura, stuff like Ninja Gaiden, all of those exciting exciting games and Sony has just been keeping quiet, obviously with Nintendo as well they've got a new console launching this year so it does seem that the blue team is the quietest out of the bunch but hopefully that means we'll be getting something on Valentine's week."
"Now what day could this be? Usually these game showcases for some reason take place on Thursdays, I don't really know why that is but it's usually the case that they will take place on a Thursday so I would point to Thursday the 13th of February as possibly being the day when this event will take place otherwise I'm not sure, I don't think it'll be exactly on Valentine's Day as obviously there's going to be a lot of people who are busy on that day anyway in the evening, maybe not if you're a gamer, sorry to say, but otherwise I suppose that it's sort of up in the air, it could be a Tuesday as well, it could be a Wednesday for all we know but considering that Thursday was the Xbox day for some reason I'm going with Thursday but I don't have any official sources on that, I don't even have NateTheHate sources on it and to be fair his source is just sort of implied here when he says what does your heart tell you, a lot of people have taken that to imply that it's around Valentine's Day because that would point to it sort of quite logically but it could just be sort of a cryptic tease of like where do you actually think it will be, our heart does seem to say around Valentine's Day, what do you think though, what do you want to see from this PlayStation State of Play, what do you want the date to be when it's revealed, what do you want to see as I've said and let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"