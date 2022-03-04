English
Kenwood Multi-Pro Go (Quick Look) - A Punchy Food Processor

This food processor is built to handle all your favourite recipes in a compact package and without skimping on performance.

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
It's the last leg of our Kenwood Go Tour.
Essentially a sort of a more pastel-y, playful interpretation of their existing kitchenware lineup but with an added emphasis on, well I wouldn't say portability, but ease of storage and also just a lower footprint and lower price to boot."

"Well this particular one, the MultiPro Go, is less, less than $100 here in Denmark which I feel like is just an absolute steal for what you're getting.
I should mention that if you want something which has like blender capability and a whole host of buttons up front which means that you can be more advanced with the way that you process foods, you can buy their regular MultiPro OneTouch but that's like three times the price of this."

"And you get a better design, I think, overall.
You can see that the vertical stacking of these different layers means that it obviously will be high but it's very small compared to the overall footprint that it takes up.
There is also this nice little added rubber footing here on the bottom of it which basically means that it won't bounce anywhere if you want to place it down and this little groove at the bottom also serves to hide the wire when it is that you are not using it."

"So I think that is incredibly neat and as I said, you can probably tell that this has the same pastel-y colors that we've seen from both the hand mixer and the stand mixer and I think those are very nice as well.
It is overall, I think, a very well-designed product in a lot of ways and I think it's very easy for a consumer to take a look at the overall design philosophy and see the easier footprint on cupboard spacing and that colorway and just say, well yeah, that's attractive, I want some of that."

"Now, they haven't skimped on overall specifications.
Inside here you get 65 watts worth of motor and sure, this overall bowl is 1.3 liters which isn't as big as you probably would have liked but you also get this attachment.
This is called the 360 Express Serve which obviously is a dumb name but the point is that it's 360 degrees because it can turn whatever way you want so if you insert this on top, you will get the processed foods to come out here."

"That basically means that you can have a much larger bowl than the 1.3 liter built-in one and just get all of your sliced and diced vegetables or fruit or whatever it is that you're using is for, well, to whatever bowl that you want to continue cooking in, mixing in, whatever it is that the case may be."

"So overall, I think for less than $100, there's a lot of stuff here.
You get the main cutting blade, obviously, the 360 Degree Express Serve, the bowl and this little insertion tool here.
The one thing that I would have liked is that I think while Kenwood has done well on their other Go products with just overall sort of tactile ease of use, this button here for only pulse and one speed which is like on and then you can pulse it which basically means that you can be more careful because as soon as you let go of pulse, it will stop working."

"You don't have to slide it all the way back to get it back to a neutral position.
Point is, this does not feel good enough if you ask me.
This is tight and I would have loved to see something just a little bit more in-depth But still, it's very cheap."

"Like a third of I think the nearest Kenwood competing model and pretty much on par with other like really budget-friendly models on the market.
So with that in mind, very nice going.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

