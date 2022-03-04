Kenwood QuickMix Go (Quick Look) - A Must-Have Baking Accessory

This hand mixer is designed to be a baker's best friend, by having a versatile and innovative design.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time taking a look at another product from Kenwood, and more specifically a product that is in Kenwood's GO collection.We've already taken a look at one of those, which was the Stand Mixer, and the general idea is the same throughout the GO collection in its entirety, and that is that you want to drastically reduce the price of admission, which for Kenwood is quite high."
"They are a luxurious premium kitchenware brand in general, and overall just reduce the physical footprint of the individual items, which would also mean that they are easy to store, and also in that particular regard, increase the personality and inherent identity in creating something which usually can be a little bit anonymous, a little bit too subtle, a little bit too industrial, and that leads us to the Quick Mix GO, which is, as you can see, a hand mixer, and the hand mixer is an old idea, an old trope, an old sort of mainstay in most kitchens, but as you can probably tell, they've already done one of their GO things, which is that this hand mixer is actually contained inside this little box when it's not in use."
"That means, obviously, that the whisks and the stuff that you have on it will remain tightly inside this little cube.I have removed them here.In the package, you get two beaters and two whisks."
"They are all in stainless steel and feel rather nice and high quality, but the point is that even though that you might think, well, I don't need an extra box, a plastic shell for my hand mixer, well, maybe you do because it's just overall very neat and very easy to both maintain and keep in particular cupboards or whatever because the overall physical footprint is reduced to such a degree."
"When you press this little lock button here, you can remove it in its entirety like this, and here you have your mixer.You also have a built-in tablespoon and teaspoon divider up here, which just makes it nice when you are using a big bowl and you are adding things to it."
"This is built-in, so you don't have to buy something extra or keep something extra, which is very nice, and then you have the overall mixer.This is the handle, and you insert whatever attachment that you want to use, and off you are to the races."
"It's very simple, and it maintains the same pastel-y-like colorway that we've seen on the other Kenwood Go items, which I think is a huge boon.It's nice, again, for these to have a little bit more personality.As I've said, this is, well, I wouldn't say a cheap, but it's definitely a cheaper way of buying premium kitchen gadgets."
"This is around $60 here, which is great, and you get a 350-watt motor in here alongside a Sure-Eject system, which is this button right here, which basically just loosens the attachments so you don't have to pull them out.Usually, let's say you are whisking eggs or beating dough."
"Well, then it can be a little bit of a faff if you have to really grip them hard and remove them like this.You'll get stuff all over your hands, for instance, but the Sure-Eject system will just mean that they drop off."
"Very nice.The 350-watt motor is controlled here with a five-speed slider button, which I think is very neat.Again, very tactile."
"It's right where your thumb is, and there is no extra button or gimmickry attached.That is the only button that you have, and if you thought it was kind of dumb before when this plastic shell was on there with the wire hanging out, well, there is a built-in wire system right here."
"It's basically just a groove where you can put the wire in, meaning that once you put this back on, there is nothing sticking out, and it's very easy to just handle.So overall, I think Kenwood again demonstrates that they really know usability, user-friendliness when they design these kinds of things, so it's always nice to take a look at."
"We will also do one for their food processor, which is next up on this table, so stay tuned for more.Thank you for watching."