GRTV News - Forza Horizon 5 is making the leap to PS5

One of Xbox's "big three" are no longer going to be console exclusives.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about one of the surprises of yesterday actually, not only was Summer Game Fest confirmed, that's not what we're going to be talking about today because we kind of knew that Summer Game Fest was coming back anyway, no instead we're going to be talking a little bit about Forza Horizon because Xbox said this a while back, Phil Spencer said this a while back that there are like, there's no red tape that they will not cross in regards to their cross platform strategies and now this has been completely proven because Forza Horizon 5 is soon to come to PlayStation 5. So yes it's official, Forza Horizon 5 races towards PS5 in a couple of months, rumours were spot on and the announcement didn't wait for the upcoming State of Play showcase. So exactly a couple of months ago we learned that Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation was rumoured to already be completed and fully playable, the leak didn't sound too surprising knowing that Microsoft had implemented a new multi-platform philosophy to its catalogues of exclusive not so long ago, but that was a tad shocking nonetheless as all together with Halo and Gears of War, the Forza franchise is always considered an Xbox staple and now it's official. As per announced by Xbox themselves at Forza.net, the brilliant open world racing game which stands among the very best of the genre will be enjoyed on PlayStation 5 consoles starting this spring already. While Xbox Studios Playground Games remains occupied with both the new fable and whatever shape the open world branch of Forza is taking next, the adaptation of Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 is being handled by Panic Button, a studio known for its amazing porting work in the past and while you might be thinking about the already impressive Doom and Wolfenstein on the Nintendo Switch, they actually took care of the current gen updates for the Australian based Forza Horizon 4 which makes them the most fitting expertise."
"So now and even if Xbox fans understood the series as something of their own and same as with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a lot more users will be able to enjoy one of the very best Xbox games of the past decade including all the content released so far and with the upcoming Horizon Realms as free content for all platforms."
"So on one hand it's not surprising this is the case because Phil Spencer and the Xbox executives have specifically said multiple times there is no line they will not cross in regards to their cross platform strategy but at the same time Forza is often regarded as one of the big three for Xbox, one of the big three franchises that have always sort of coined Xbox and what it stands for and between Forza Horizon and Gears of War those are the three, not Forza Horizon sorry, Forza Halo and Gears of War, those are always counted as sort of the big three franchises and now Forza is coming to PlayStation, the biggest rival that Xbox has pretty much ever had in the console department which means that we should probably now start counting the days until we get an announcement about a Gears of War game coming to PlayStation and a Halo game coming to PlayStation, it should be said actually there's less information around in regards to a Gears of War game coming to PlayStation but it does seem very likely now that that will happen but we've heard countless rumours throughout the years that Halo the Master Chief Collection will be coming to PlayStation so I would assume that that is on its way and it's probably going to get announced relatively soon as well because it doesn't seem like Xbox is holding back and slowing down with these announcements anymore, they are full steam ahead with the cross-platform strategy and I think it's probably the way to go really because I think we're staring down a future where consoles themselves are less commonplace, maybe in ten years' time will we still have consoles, will everything be cloud-based, who knows but Xbox is obviously they can sort of see that future I would say and they're making changes to make sure they fit into that future in regards to both the cross-platform setup like this but also the whole is this an Xbox campaign or whatever it is where they make everything sound like an Xbox but yeah the point is Forza Horizon 5, one of the big three, well Forza Horizon and Forza, one of the big three Xbox franchises is coming to PlayStation 5 in the spring, we don't have a firm date yet but it's coming soon so perhaps just stay tuned for that, maybe we'll get that announcement at the rumoured State of Play showcase that many are expecting to take place in February so yeah stay tuned for more information on all this front and yeah if you're an Xbox fan, welcome to the future, if you're a PlayStation fan, enjoy one of the best racing games that's currently on the market but yeah that's all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV News but I'll be back now on Monday for the next one so I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the next one, take care everyone."
"Bye bye."