GRTV News - Warhammer finally gives us an update on the Astartes series

This new animated series looks to give us even more Warhammer hype.
Astartes 2, so if you're a Warhammer nerd, I'm just going to let the video play in the background by the way, you'll know of Astartes, the animated series created by one animator who showcased his stuff by creating this incredible Warhammer fan animation that was then caused the animator to be picked up by Games Workshop and basically be stuck in a basement for a few years seemingly as we heard nothing about the expansion of the project despite it being really, really popular with fans. As you can see in the trailer here, we finally have a look at Astartes Season 2 which appears to be more of an anthology series looking over the lives of different space marines as they fight to protect the galaxy in Warhammer 40,000 or specifically fight to protect the Imperium's version of the galaxy. You see them here fighting Orcs, Tyranids, Tau, Chaos, all that good stuff and different chapters of different space marines are given different focuses as well and it just seems to basically be a big sort of fan creation giving a lot of love to different space marine legions as well as sort of bolstering the already peaking interest in Warhammer thanks to things like Space Marine 2 and the Secret Level episode which also focused on the game. But as you can see here, the animation does look very, very similar to that of Secret Level largely because the guy who worked on Astartes did get to work on a bit of Secret Level as well as far as I believe. But yeah, it's just basically a big old load of hype.
The series is coming out in 2026 as we saw there, there was also a Terminator marine so we're going to see them start to kill stuff. I'm just going to let the trailer play on the loop here because basically all I've done in this news piece is explain exactly what I've told you here which is that the guy who made Astartes is basically back and it's really, really exciting because we not only have the Amazon live action series but we also have this cooking as well which is going to be on Warhammer Plus which is Games Workshop's sort of Warhammer streaming service which usually has some decent stuff on there. It's not the most popular streaming service in the world obviously as Warhammer isn't the most popular IP out there but it is growing extensively in popularity and the fact that we're seeing stuff like this only means it'll grow further I think. I think Warhammer is certainly in a peak phase right now as I've said and the Amazon series should be taking note of things like this secret level episode, like Astartes 2, the reaction to them and see how they sort of measure with those because although it can be live action a lot of this sort of CGI creation seems to be extremely popular as well and so perhaps that's the best way to reflect something like a space marine if the Amazon series goes down that route. It might not even, there's plenty of series and books that just focus on human characters with very, very few mentions even of space marines as they are meant to be quite rare within the galaxy.