Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

GRTV News - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has already notched up four million players

And we've been given a glimpse at Xbox's recent finances.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox and Microsoft for the simple reason that the quarterly report has come out. I mean we've been given a little bit of an insight information in regards to how Xbox is operating and also how one of its biggest games of 2024 has performed ever since its launch."

"So with that being the case let's dive on in. So yes over four million people have played Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It contributed to a growth of Xbox content and services i.e game pass but the overall Xbox revenue was down. So during the evening US time Microsoft published its latest quarterly report and had some mixed numbers to offer."

"Among other things it was revealed that December's biggest title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle seems to have got off to a phenomenally good start. Since its launch on December 9th more than four million people have played Indy's Adventure. Now this should not be mistaken for copies sold though as many played via game pass which also saw a two percent increase compared to the same period last year, likely thanks to Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. But for Xbox as a business revenue was down seven percent mainly due to a rather hefty 29 percent drop for Xbox hardware. For Microsoft itself things were much better with a significant increase in revenue along with a net profit of 24.1 billion dollars, about a third of what they uh what was spent to buy Activision Blizzard which is an increase of 10 percent."

"So yes Xbox's business is generally down a little bit. Revenue is down seven percent, hardware is down 29 percent. The massive drop of hardware sounds really bad. 29 percent down it's not a great number but we're now four years through this current generation which is usually when we get a console refresh and Xbox have opted not to do that. PlayStation did opt to do it and it doesn't look like it's been hugely successful for them so I would assume that I would assume that every console manufacturer that doesn't do a console refresh is sort of expecting console sales to dwindle as the uh at this point of the uh of the generation. Mainly because a lot of people already have these next generation consoles at this point so that that to me isn't a huge surprise either way. Xbox never sells many consoles anyway which is why they do the whole this is an Xbox or you know the is this an Xbox campaign or whatever it is where they say that anything can be an Xbox."

"But revenue being down seven percent I think that also comes off the back of 2024 being a bit steady for Xbox. It had a few interesting things come out obviously um Call of Duty Black Ops 6 which I guess is now an Xbox game um you had Indiana Jones both of which did really well and helped boom game pass but generally speaking 2024 was a much much more sort of subtle year for Xbox considering you know for the first six months the big title was probably Hellblade 2 of which Xbox really didn't seem to put much emphasis on. I would expect 2025 though to be very different."

"Hardware is probably going to continue to drop but it wouldn't surprise me if revenue and game pass take a significant jump in 2025 due to the fact that right now there's a lot of big things happening for Xbox here. We've got within the next few months we've got Avowed, Claire Obscura's launching on game pass. We're going to get Doom the Dark Ages and at the end of the year there's going to be a new Ninja Gaiden. There's going to be you know we're still expecting Fable to launch this year. South of Midnight's almost a lot of really big titles launching on game pass this year so I would assume that game pass is going to see quite a big year. The question is this is going to be big enough for what Xbox's ambitions are because they've sort of previously set this ambition that they're going to hit like 100 million subscribers. Was it 30 million? I can't remember. Put it this way it was it was a lot of subscribers that they wanted to get in by the end of 2030 of which they are nowhere near close and it would be they'd have to have like an absolutely rapid expansion to get to that point. I'm fairly certain I can't remember off the top of my head but I'm fairly certain they wanted 100 million game pass subscribers by 2030 or something and they're on about we estimate around 30 million which means you know they have to generate like 13 million a year or something extra which just it seems let's just be real is completely unreasonable um but again those numbers are coming off the top of my head you can you have to go and search in our on your local game rights region and find the exact information there but the one thing I do know that I'm 100% certain about is that what they want to achieve with game pass by 2030 is completely ridiculous and and I would assume not possible for them to achieve um even with a year like 2025 coming up but the overall point is that uh Xbox's revenue is a bit flaky at the moment it's kind of either it's either either dropped or it's flatlined a little bit for 2024 which is expected uh but Indiana Jones and the great circle in the hand despite launching in December has done really well as it's already reached 4 million players which again not mistaken for copies sold because you would assume that a lot of the players have checked out the game since its release have done so via game pass which means they have not bought the game itself uh but yeah that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV news but I will be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah thank you for watching and I'll see you in the next one take care everyone"

