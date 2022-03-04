GRTV News Sony Interactive Entertainment names its new CEO

Hideaki Nishino will be taking over the leadership role.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have quite a quick one for you, but quite an interesting and big one all the same. After a period of sort of transition and Sony taking their time figuring out who's going to be the helm of Sony Interactive Entertainment, that decision has now been made. For a while it had been a co-CEO set up between Hideaki Nishino and Herman Holst, but they've come to a conclusion and decided that only one of those people should be the CEO of the company and the other one should go back to their former role. Well, I'm not going to spoil who's going back because we'll talk about it right now. So yes, Hideaki Nishino has been appointed the new CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment as of the 1st of April 2025, which is, again, the start of the fiscal year. Some new leadership is going to be in town. So there's a big shake-up happening in the coming months at Sony as Hideaki Nishino is taking a step up to become the Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President. For the 1st of April this year, Nishino will be taking over the presidential role previously held by Hiroki Totoki. Hiroki Totoki, President, CEO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation, will step down from the SIE Chairman position to become President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, reads the press release."
"Lin Tao, current SVP of Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy, is also stepping down with her successor to be announced later. So Nishino previously served as co-CEO of Platform Business alongside Herman Hulst. Hulst will keep his position of CEO of the Studio Business Group and will be reporting to Nishino. Hulst will continue to lead Sony's development of first-party content and Nishino will remain CEO of Platform Business. Kenjiro Yoshida, Sony's current CEO and President, will be stepping down to allow Totoki's succession alongside becoming Director, Representative, Corporate Executive Officer and Chairman."
"So all in all, a lot of role changes with many people stepping down from the leadership position to take up another one. We'll have to wait until April to see what changes this really means for Sony.This is quite an interesting one for a multitude of reasons, mainly because Sony is in a bit of an unusual place. There's been a lot of weird decisions, I would say, made at the company over the last few years, in a hardware sense, in a software sense. So we'll have to see whether this will affect and right the ship that is PlayStation. Obviously, I don't think we'll be seeing much more, or I think we'll be seeing a dwindling commitment to the VR side of things under this new development, because it's not been that successful. I think we'll see a grander focus on getting PS6 ready, because the PS5 Pro has been so-so received by fans, I would say."
"And I think we'll also see this continued effort to get back to what Sony does best, which is great single-player adventures, because the live service route that they've taken, it clearly has not been as successful as they were expecting. Hence all the cancellations, and also the catastrophic collapse that was Concord. But yeah, again, this all happens in the start of the fiscal year. So the people who are currently in the leadership roles will remain that way until the end of March. Then there'll be the changeover. And again, with a change like this, it's not like April 1st is going to come along and you're going to see a huge overhaul of the way that Sony conducts business, or Sony Entertainment conducts business. That's just simply not going to happen. It's going to take years before these new executives and leaders really put their stamp on the way that the company's run. But again, it's coming, and it's not very often that you see a major leadership change like this at the leading video game company like Sony. I mean, the last time this has happened for Xbox, all it really was was Phil Spencer getting promoted and Sarah Bond taking on his former job, whilst Phil Spencer is still the head honcho boss of Xbox, except now he does a little bit more in regards to Microsoft gaming. Again, the point is you don't see this very often, so it's quite an interesting thing all the same. But yeah, that's all the time I have on today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back tomorrow though for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday. Take care, everyone."