English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - Ubisoft makes layoffs, closes down Leamington Spa studio

Things aren't looking good for Ubisoft right now.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going over the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to technology, entertainment and of course gaming, whatever you like, whatever you love, we have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming, previews, reviews, movie reviews, series reviews, news, exclusives, interviews, anything that ends with views, of course you can find it here, but without further ado, today we're getting into some unfortunate news regarding Ubisoft, specifically the Leamington Spa Studio, which is their studio in the south of, over here in the UK, and 185 employees across the Leamington Spa Studio and a bunch of other studios have been made redundant, once again 2025 seems to hold quite a similar trend as 2023 and 2024 when it comes to gaming jobs, where just not very many of them are lasting and companies are cutting consistently, even sometimes despite performance, but any case we're talking Ubisoft today and as Ben writes here, it's been reported by Eurogamer that Ubisoft has decided to cut 185 jobs across Germany, the UK and Sweden, so it's Dusseldorf and Stockholm offices are being downsized, the Newcastle based Ubisoft Reflections as well is being downsized and Leamington Spa is being shut entirely, now not everyone from Leamington Spa Studio is being laid off, there are some people who are going to be left on retainer contracts for remote work, but the studio itself is shutting down and won't be sort of reopened. Ubisoft said basically that this is a part of ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs and ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft and is deeply grateful for the contributions that these people have had over the years, which is probably not going to be a nice sort of message to get when you wake up presumably thinking that you're going to have a job. However, the Leamington Spa Studio isn't exactly known for much, it's last sort of major game was DJ Hero, which it created when it was Freestyle Games under the Activision label before it was sold to Ubisoft in 2017, as Ben writes here, so it's not exactly a studio that perhaps might be known, but it will definitely have been helping out with a lot of Ubisoft projects, again everything sort of works under the Ubisoft banner, although there are some studios that stand out like Massive Entertainment that did Star Wars Outlaws for example and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, but again there's a lot of help, that's just how game development works nowadays. But yes, this is really, really unfortunate news and again another sort of load of layoffs. Ubisoft has taken a few hits in recent months, so in terms of its finances, so we weren't exactly surprised by this when the news broke this morning, but it certainly isn't something that's going to be sort of looked upon in a positive light. Ubisoft seems in a really dire position at the minute, with Assassin's Creed Shadows being sort of the linchpin of its entire future and if that doesn't go well, well it seems that we will be looking at a very different Ubisoft, for better or for worse. What do you think, is it going to be for better or for worse for the gaming if Ubisoft sort of can't pull itself together? Do you think it will pull itself together? What do you think about game studios closing in general and the trend that we're seeing these past couple of years? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The White Lotus Season 3 - Official Trailer

The White Lotus Season 3 - Official Trailer
Alien: Earth - Official Teaser

Alien: Earth - Official Teaser
Superman - Icon TV Spot

Superman - Icon TV Spot
School Spirits: Season 2 - Official Trailer

School Spirits: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Drop - Official Trailer

Drop - Official Trailer
Mickey 17 - Official Trailer 2

Mickey 17 - Official Trailer 2
Yellowjackets - Official Season 3 Trailer

Yellowjackets - Official Season 3 Trailer
Zero Day - Official Trailer

Zero Day - Official Trailer
1923: Season 2 - Official Trailer

1923: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Opus - Official Trailer

Opus - Official Trailer
You: Season 5 - Date Announcement Trailer

You: Season 5 - Date Announcement Trailer
The Monkey - Official Trailer

The Monkey - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Adventure Overview Trailer

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Adventure Overview Trailer
WWE 2K25 - Roman Reigns Trailer

WWE 2K25 - Roman Reigns Trailer
Two Point Museum - Museum Management Trailer

Two Point Museum - Museum Management Trailer
Darkest Dungeon II - Kingdoms Launch Trailer

Darkest Dungeon II - Kingdoms Launch Trailer
Hogwarts Legacy - PC Modding Update

Hogwarts Legacy - PC Modding Update
Sniper Elite: Resistance - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

Sniper Elite: Resistance - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Split Fiction - Official Co-op Gameplay Trailer

Split Fiction - Official Co-op Gameplay Trailer
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Second Trailer

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Second Trailer
Rise of the Ronin - PC Announcement Trailer

Rise of the Ronin - PC Announcement Trailer
Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients - Announcement Trailer

Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients - Announcement Trailer
The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - Official Trailer

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - Official Trailer
The Bustling World - Feature Trailer

The Bustling World - Feature Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More