Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founder's Edition (Quick Look) - Game Changer

The next-generation of the Nvidia XX80 Series of graphics cards is looking to deliver an entire another level of performance for PC players, while utilising DLSS 4 technology to enhance the experience.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, and we are in the middle of a very exciting period because NVIDIA has announced at CES and are now launching their brand new Blackwell platform series GPUs."
"We have already taken a look at the Founders Edition version of the 5090, which is, I wouldn't say the flagship, but the most powerful GPU that NVIDIA produces and therefore the ones that gathers the most headlines.But obviously, you look at that pricing model and you think, well, that is not meant for general consumers, and that is true to some degree."
"It is meant for professionals and also for those where they literally spare no expense getting the best performance that they possibly can.But for the vast majority of consumers, they might get something like this.This inside here, and I was asked specifically to unbox it because NVIDIA has actually secured quite the cool unboxing experience for some of these things, which also means that I don't really know how we go about with this."
"So that is quite interesting.But the whole point is that NVIDIA actually usually do very well with these types of unboxing experiences.And when we had the 5090 box on here, well, then I specifically said, oh, this looks very, very pretty."
"So I'm pretty sure I'm going to say the same here.Now, is it because that I need to do this is up.You might need to cut.OK.Keep me awake."
"Yeah.Montage over.So this is the outer box that I just opened.And the inner box is obviously going to be more familiar for those of you that have either watched a unboxing of the 5090 or even watched our video on that topic."
"This is the inner box.And I just still feel like just briefly mentioning it in a world where you can buy a five thousand dollar ASUS Pro R laptop and get it in the most anonymous packaging that you could possibly imagine."
"It is really nice that when you buy an NVIDIA GPU, as much as they enjoy to price hike and really aggressively price their products, it is quite nice to see something as proprietary and as finely made as this.Sure, it seems to me like it is recyclable cardboard, which in and of itself is really cool, particularly because NVIDIA themselves are going to be responsible for a whole host of global warming thanks to the wattage that their cards will require."
"But still, it's really cool and it's nice to feel special as a customer, as a consumer.And you go and you unpack this for the first time.So you remove these two here, which basically holds the box together.And here you have it."
"The 5080, the founder's edition by NVIDIA themselves, meaning that this is the platform which will then lead to a whole host of third party manufacturers like ASUS to make their own versions of their cards with their own cooling solutions attached, slightly overclocked as well."
"But I will say that the same thing that I've always said with NVIDIA founder's edition versions of their graphics cards, I don't understand a lot about graphics cards, but I know lovely industrial design when I see it.And this looks attractive."
"This looks like an attractive piece of hardware.It feels nice and cool to the touch when you pick it up.And you can sense the low tolerances for errors in terms of how it's put together when you just look at it."
"It really is a pretty piece of consumer electronics.And I think we should really compliment that because NVIDIA obviously understands how to make an attractive GPU, even for someone like me who only vaguely understands what is impressive about the card."
"So obviously we've already spoken at length about what makes these cards special.It's the Blackwell platform that introduces multi-frame generation through DLSS4, which basically means that you can sometimes triple or quadruple the amount of frames that you get in some marquee titles like Cyberpunk, particularly now, but also going into the future."
"You get other software solutions like Reflex 2, which ensures low latency when gaming.There is a new type of shading units.There are 10,752 in here.There's 16 gigs of 7th generation VRAM."
"There's almost a full terabyte of memory bandwidth, and it can boost up to more than 2,600 megahertz.It should, in theory, be a really strong 4K card, even for people that don't necessarily need to spend that massive amount to get to the 5090, which also, by the way, puts a massive emphasis on the PSU you have, the fans you have."
"It basically means that you have to upgrade a lot of the rest of the components in your system.The 5080 might prove to be the winner here, because I think the cool thing, I've actually spoken to Kim at length about this, NVIDIA raised the price quite drastically with the 5090 to a point where, sure, you got like 20, 30% extra performance in selected tasks, but they also raised the price 25%, and that seems inexcusable to me."
"But this, this is $999 US dollars, which is still a lot of money for a GPU, but when the 4080, the last generation version of the 80 series was introduced, well, that was $1,200, $1,199, and through the super, it dropped to $999, and they kept that this time around, which seems much more reasonable to me, that we can't, we don't necessarily need to expect a larger 20-ish percent price hike every time."
"So it seems to me that even though this is an expensive GPU, you get access to the really fat Blackwell platform at the same time with all the benefits that that brings, but at a much lower asking price, which means that this is much more within the regular sort of sphere of the regular consumer and gamer."
"So this is probably going to be the card that many of us, including maybe here at Game Rancher, will actively recommend, even if we are more impressed by the 5090.So for much more on the 5080, we're working hard on reviews, comparisons, and some specs for you, so please stay tuned."
"See you soon on the next one."