GRTV News - Hazelight confirms that Split Fiction has gone gold

The upcoming cooperative adventure is ready for launch in March.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the more anticipated games coming out this March, with that being the next title from It Takes Two developer Hazelight. We know it's called Split Fiction, we've actually only known about it officially, in an official sense, since December at the Game Awards. But the point is, or actually just before because he was teasing it beforehand, but the point is it's still quite a recent reveal. But it's coming out very soon, it's set to launch at the start of March, and with that in mind, a new trailer has recently dropped, but Joseph Fares, the sort of head honcho at Hazelight, has also revealed a bit of information about the game. So let's dive on in. Split Fiction has officially gone gold, and that means we don't have to worry about something as unpleasant as unexpected delays."
"Hopefully, that bear in mind actually, sometimes it has happened before, but hopefully.Right, so on Monday evening we were happy to show you a new trailer from the very promising Split Fiction, developed by the Swedish studio Hazelight. The video offered a hefty dose of gameplay with the studio's typical focus on co-op, and there were certainly more than us who suddenly looked even more forward to this adventure. But delays have ruined the fun before, and there's a possibility this time too. Or is there? No, that seems out of the question, because just hours after the trailer's release, the studio's founder and the game's director, Joseph Fares, confirmed that Split Fiction has gone gold, which means it's finished development. So given that the premiere is over a month away, it will take something extraordinary to push it back, and it's likely that the time left will be used to really polish things up. March 6th is the premiere date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and X. So yes, Split Fiction has gone gold. Again, when something goes gold, it basically means it's ready for launch. It's 1.0 version is ready to be shared to the public. It pretty much affirms that we're not going to get a delay, but until the game is in your hands, or maybe in the hands of media, there's always a very, very minute chance. But I would say that, considering the fact that we got this game revealed four months before it was supposed to actually launch, and the fact that Hazelight don't tend to make massively huge games, they tend to be quite concise and more focused on quality over quantity, I would assume that this game is absolutely set for a March 6th release. Which means that March is set to be quite an exciting month now, because we've got a few big heavy hitters in that month, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, and including other smaller sort of still exciting titles, like the new two-point game and whatnot. But yeah, long story short, it takes, not it takes two, Split Fiction has gone gold, and it will be launching on PC and consoles at the start of March. But that's the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back tomorrow for the next one of the week, so keep an eye out for that. But otherwise, yeah, I hope you enjoy Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."