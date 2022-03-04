5 Reasons Why You Should be Excited for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Sponsored)

We'll soon be riding back to Medieval Bohemia, and ahead of the game's release, here are 5 Reasons Why You Should be Excited for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
"The time has almost come for us to don a suit of plate armour and ride out into medieval bohemia once more as Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is upon us.Whether you're a veteran hardened by the original game or have heard great things and want to experience the sequel, here are 5 reasons why you should be excited for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2."
"Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 takes place in a massive, lively RPG world.Set in early 15th century Bohemia, you'll be treated to vast cultural landscapes filled with nature, both beautiful and deadly, as well as the simply breathtaking city of Kutenberg, which serves as the game's secondary major area."
"Splitting your time between the bohemian paradise and Kutenberg in the open world, you'll find wonderful sights from towering castles to great rolling hills that all reflect a real medieval world.Developer Warhorse Studios has gone to painstaking detail to recreate the past in a way that is as immersive as possible."
"From battles to bathhouses, you'll find your gaming rig has suddenly turned into a time machine as it transports you back to the middle ages.In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, we pick up the captivating story of Henry of Scalitz as he finds himself embroiled in a civil war sweeping across the Holy Roman Empire while also pursuing his own goals of revenge."
"If you've not yet played the first Kingdom Come Deliverance, do not worry, as cutscenes and character choices at the beginning of the game will allow you to get up to speed on events so far and make a fresh start on your version of Henry.You're not alone in this adventure though, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 sees Henry joined by a cast of deep and compelling characters."
"From outlandish personalities to lifelong friends, you'll meet memorable allies in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, not to mention Mutt, your canine companion who can help you find supplies, treasures, and even support you in combat when some human legs need biting.With a total of 5 hours of cinematic cutscenes, a tremendous soundtrack, great writing, and important decisions for you to make, you'll be stepping into a narrative that truly deserves the title of epic."
"You'll also be entering an RPG that is entirely unique in its authenticity and historical accuracy.You'll find no spells or dragons here, but an unmatched immersive experience instead, one that allows you to get lost in a massively detailed recreation of the distinctive setting of medieval Bohemia."
"The original Kingdom Come Deliverance made a name for itself with its impeccable attention to detail, and Warhorse continues that trend in the sequel, involving historians to ensure the greatest accuracy possible while giving you the most options to immerse yourself in this true RPG."
"This goes beyond just the beautiful sights you'll see, as you'll need to balance eating, sleeping, and more to keep up your strength.You can take up blacksmithing, potion crafting, and a whole host of other side activities if you wish in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, or you can ignore them."
"The experience is for you to define and it's entirely up to you what you will do in this authentic and incredible world.In combat, will you be a master swordsman, a bowman who takes out enemies from afar, or go for shield smashing, heavy weapons?Will you build Henry to be a charming figure who can talk his way out of any problem, or a man who needs no words as his strong muscles do the talking for him?These are questions you get to answer, and with the amount of skills, perks, and more in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, it's likely your Henry will be entirely different from anyone else's."
"With the new and improved combat system in the sequel as well, your weapon of choice dictates how you'll attack and which combos you can use.Just be sure to take care of your arms and armour, so you're always heading into battle at your best."
"As a true roleplaying experience, you'll be able to mould Henry even further, as his reputation will be incredibly important throughout the game.Your choices matter, and allow you to not only shape Henry, but the people around him as well."
"You're free to be who you wish, as while choices have their consequences, quests and the world can evolve around your decision making, leading to plenty of unique and interesting interactions, dependent on the way your story goes.Whether you're a veteran of the first game, a history buff looking to learn more about medieval bohemia, or someone willing to step in completely blind, you'll find Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to be a huge RPG, complete with a rich, gorgeous and authentic world, stories that'll keep you hooked for hours and are defined by the way you play, and visceral combat that'll put your skills to the test."
"This list has just scratched the surface of what Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 offers, and if you want to dig deeper yourself, the game launches on the 4th of February for Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store."