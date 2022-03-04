English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

AEG 8000 SenseBoil & Fry SaphirMatt Induction Hob (Quick Look) - The Ultimate Cooktop

This cooktop is designed to be scratch-resistant, easy to clean and maintain, and ideal for families thanks to its child lock functions.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, and this time we're taking a look at a product sort of range, a product type that we really haven't explored before, but deserves, I feel like, just as much attention from tech media such as ourselves as any other category like a smartphone or a smartwatch or a gaming laptop, because we brush up against technology in every aspect of our lives, and that includes when we are in the kitchen."

"We've taken a look at stand mixers from Kenwood and air fryers before because those enhances our lives through just convenience and effect and price to performance, the same way that we judge all manner of different consumer electronics products to benefit us in some way or another."

"And when we cook, when we gather around the kitchen every single day to make lunch or dinner or whatever the case may be, most of us have a hob of some sort.
It may be gas powered, or in this particular case, induction powered, which has become increasingly popular due to convenience and also just to the amount of power that is consumed to give you the same kind of effect."

"Again, there's a whole host of reasons why people choose induction hobs, and this particular one which is the AEG 8000 series that sends boil and fry with their Saffir Matte patented surface is seemingly the cream of the crop, the best of the bunch.
And we've been allowed to test it, meaning that we will do two videos, one of which is just the first one, a studio introduction right here where I tell you what this is, and then we will do a sort of an in-house thing where we test it actually at my place before finally returning it."

"But the point is that this is the beginning, and we will follow up with a formal real world test where we show you how technological advancements have made even something as what you would consider simple as cooking with an induction hob much more advanced and more efficient and better."

"So first and foremost, let's go back to the Saffir Matte thing.
I'm sure this shows on our studio cameras as well, and that is this matte surface.
Now there are a couple of claims from AEG here, first and foremost, it's amazing to see this kind of surface treatment being applied to something like an induction hob."

"We have one at home, and it is clear glass, and that stains very easily, both from just us putting our fingers on it, but also just from food, water that has slightly boiled over or whatever the case may be, just like grease when you're frying something.
There's all manner of different things that makes it so that it looks less premium than it is even after a short while, and this completely eliminates that by again having this matte surface."

"It is also up to four times more scratch and break resistant because of the strength of this material.
So that means that when you are accidentally doing something on your induction hob, for instance, moving around metal pots and pans, scratches are just less likely to occur."

"And the last thing, as I said, fingerprints, grease, it really should be easier to both clean and maintain as cleaned.
Then there is a whole host of different sensors here, which I think makes a lot of sense to just briefly talk about."

"First and foremost, in the name, it is called Sense Boil and Fry.
And that is actually a direct reference to a whole host of sensors that are baked into these hot spots here on the hob, which basically knows when water, for instance, is about to boil over and then will immediately adjust the heat in such a way that it won't boil over."

"It's something that all of us have tried for a whole, all the time, I should say.
When we forget that a steaming hot, you know, boiling pot of water is just going about, it's doing its thing.
But having these automatic sensors adjusting that temperature in real time, I think is a real benefit."

"First, also other things, I'm sure you can see that there are two distinct zones here and one of which is larger.
Well, that is because this is something called the bridge zone, where you can either have separate areas or combine them into one."

"AEG themselves mentioned that you could, for instance, have a plancha grill here, like a larger, you know, kind of grill going on here where you make larger dishes.
I could see a whole host of different scenarios where this would be incredibly convenient.
But obviously, the rest of this stuff, it is expensive at around 9,000 Danish kroner, but it also seems like that this is just leagues, years, generations ahead of what the basic Danish household that I've seen, at the very least, have."

"So I'm looking very much forward to testing this and to provide you with sort of a semblance of whether or not it is worth looking at newer induction hubs, such as these from AEG, to see if you can upgrade your life and your cooking.
For much more on Game Rector, see you soon."

"Bye."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Alien: Earth - Official Teaser

Alien: Earth - Official Teaser
Superman - Icon TV Spot

Superman - Icon TV Spot
School Spirits: Season 2 - Official Trailer

School Spirits: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Drop - Official Trailer

Drop - Official Trailer
Mickey 17 - Official Trailer 2

Mickey 17 - Official Trailer 2
Yellowjackets - Official Season 3 Trailer

Yellowjackets - Official Season 3 Trailer
Zero Day - Official Trailer

Zero Day - Official Trailer
1923: Season 2 - Official Trailer

1923: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Opus - Official Trailer

Opus - Official Trailer
You: Season 5 - Date Announcement Trailer

You: Season 5 - Date Announcement Trailer
The Monkey - Official Trailer

The Monkey - Official Trailer
Win or Lose - Trailer

Win or Lose - Trailer
More

Trailers

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Second Trailer

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Second Trailer
Rise of the Ronin - PC Announcement Trailer

Rise of the Ronin - PC Announcement Trailer
Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients - Announcement Trailer

Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients - Announcement Trailer
The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - Official Trailer

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - Official Trailer
The Bustling World - Feature Trailer

The Bustling World - Feature Trailer
Conclave - Official Trailer

Conclave - Official Trailer
Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 - Gameplay Trailer

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 - Gameplay Trailer
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Naval Combat Overview Trailer

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Naval Combat Overview Trailer
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji Pre-order Bonus

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji Pre-order Bonus
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Story Trailer

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Story Trailer
Nintendo Switch Online - Super NES

Nintendo Switch Online - Super NES
Doom: The Dark Ages - Release Date Trailer

Doom: The Dark Ages - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More