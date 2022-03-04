AEG 8000 SenseBoil & Fry SaphirMatt Induction Hob (Quick Look) - The Ultimate Cooktop

This cooktop is designed to be scratch-resistant, easy to clean and maintain, and ideal for families thanks to its child lock functions.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, and this time we're taking a look at a product sort of range, a product type that we really haven't explored before, but deserves, I feel like, just as much attention from tech media such as ourselves as any other category like a smartphone or a smartwatch or a gaming laptop, because we brush up against technology in every aspect of our lives, and that includes when we are in the kitchen."
"We've taken a look at stand mixers from Kenwood and air fryers before because those enhances our lives through just convenience and effect and price to performance, the same way that we judge all manner of different consumer electronics products to benefit us in some way or another."
"And when we cook, when we gather around the kitchen every single day to make lunch or dinner or whatever the case may be, most of us have a hob of some sort.It may be gas powered, or in this particular case, induction powered, which has become increasingly popular due to convenience and also just to the amount of power that is consumed to give you the same kind of effect."
"Again, there's a whole host of reasons why people choose induction hobs, and this particular one which is the AEG 8000 series that sends boil and fry with their Saffir Matte patented surface is seemingly the cream of the crop, the best of the bunch.And we've been allowed to test it, meaning that we will do two videos, one of which is just the first one, a studio introduction right here where I tell you what this is, and then we will do a sort of an in-house thing where we test it actually at my place before finally returning it."
"But the point is that this is the beginning, and we will follow up with a formal real world test where we show you how technological advancements have made even something as what you would consider simple as cooking with an induction hob much more advanced and more efficient and better."
"So first and foremost, let's go back to the Saffir Matte thing.I'm sure this shows on our studio cameras as well, and that is this matte surface.Now there are a couple of claims from AEG here, first and foremost, it's amazing to see this kind of surface treatment being applied to something like an induction hob."
"We have one at home, and it is clear glass, and that stains very easily, both from just us putting our fingers on it, but also just from food, water that has slightly boiled over or whatever the case may be, just like grease when you're frying something.There's all manner of different things that makes it so that it looks less premium than it is even after a short while, and this completely eliminates that by again having this matte surface."
"It is also up to four times more scratch and break resistant because of the strength of this material.So that means that when you are accidentally doing something on your induction hob, for instance, moving around metal pots and pans, scratches are just less likely to occur."
"And the last thing, as I said, fingerprints, grease, it really should be easier to both clean and maintain as cleaned.Then there is a whole host of different sensors here, which I think makes a lot of sense to just briefly talk about."
"First and foremost, in the name, it is called Sense Boil and Fry.And that is actually a direct reference to a whole host of sensors that are baked into these hot spots here on the hob, which basically knows when water, for instance, is about to boil over and then will immediately adjust the heat in such a way that it won't boil over."
"It's something that all of us have tried for a whole, all the time, I should say.When we forget that a steaming hot, you know, boiling pot of water is just going about, it's doing its thing.But having these automatic sensors adjusting that temperature in real time, I think is a real benefit."
"First, also other things, I'm sure you can see that there are two distinct zones here and one of which is larger.Well, that is because this is something called the bridge zone, where you can either have separate areas or combine them into one."
"AEG themselves mentioned that you could, for instance, have a plancha grill here, like a larger, you know, kind of grill going on here where you make larger dishes.I could see a whole host of different scenarios where this would be incredibly convenient.But obviously, the rest of this stuff, it is expensive at around 9,000 Danish kroner, but it also seems like that this is just leagues, years, generations ahead of what the basic Danish household that I've seen, at the very least, have."
"So I'm looking very much forward to testing this and to provide you with sort of a semblance of whether or not it is worth looking at newer induction hubs, such as these from AEG, to see if you can upgrade your life and your cooking.For much more on Game Rector, see you soon."
"Bye."