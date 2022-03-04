English
GRTV News - Xbox confirms commitment to multi-platform games

Expect even more first-party projects to wind up on non-Xbox devices.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox, mainly because ever since the Xbox Developer Direct on Thursday, Phil Spencer has popped up on a few different shows and what not and talked about the future of Xbox as a company."

"And obviously it sort of fits into the categories that we're kind of expecting in that, well Xbox is, it's going to become increasingly multi-platform.
There's already various games that debut on platforms other than Xbox and PC, a few different titles that have made the jump to Switch over the years, a very small number of titles, Xbox sort of first party titles, that have made the jump to PlayStation systems as of recent."

"And that just seems like it's going to be the start, at least judging by Phil Spencer's latest comments.
So let's dive on in and take a look at them.
So yeah, Phil Spencer confirms that more Xbox games are coming to other platforms, more Master Chief for everyone and that's a good thing."

"So in an interview with Gamertag Radio, Phil Spencer has now confirmed what has long been an open secret, more Xbox games are heading to both PlayStation and other platforms.
He emphasised that while they value their own hardware, they don't want to limit players' ability to enjoy the games developed by their studios."

"Spencer stated, We love our platform and our hardware, but we're not going to put walls up where people can engage with the great games our studios are building.
Our games will show up in more places, no doubt."

"Spencer was also asked why players should choose to invest their hard-earned money in an Xbox, to which he replied, I want people to pick hardware based on the capabilities of that hardware and the choices that they want to make about where they want to play."

"We want our hardware to win based on the capabilities that we have.
Hardware is critical and fundamental to what Xbox is, not trying to gatekeep the games off different places.
However, Spencer did not specify which games we can expect to see on other platforms."

"Recent rumours though, suggest that Halo might be on its way to both PlayStation and Switch too.
Do you think Microsoft is making the right move by releasing its games on as many platforms as possible?
While it wouldn't surprise me to see Halo on a different platform at this point, I still don't think it's necessarily the one that will see make the jump or the next jump."

"The one benefit of bringing Halo to like PlayStation is that it has a lot of multiplayer and more, you know, with the game being available on more platforms, it means it's open to more players and you can sort of bolster your online community.
But that being said, Halo is sort of a poster child of Xbox."

"So I wouldn't imagine it's necessarily the one that's first on the docket.
What wouldn't surprise me, should I say, is seeing a game like Starfield.
Bethesda seem to be one of the main sort of companies within the Xbox Game Studios family that is really pushing for multi-platform."

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, yes, is currently only available on PC and Xbox Series S and X, but it will be coming to PlayStation soon.
That has been confirmed a long time ago.
Doom The Dark Ages."

"It's going to be launching on May 15th and it's going to be launching on PlayStation consoles, PlayStation 5 consoles, as it is on PC and Xbox Series X and S.
And there are rumors that suggest that Doom is also going to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as well."

"So, you know, Bethesda sort of lead the charge with Xbox's multi-platform efforts, including Hi-Fi Rush, another one that is available on PlayStation 5 now.
It was a Bethesda published title developed by Tango Gameworks, which at the time was a Bethesda-owned studio."

"So you know, Bethesda have done this for a while now, and it wouldn't surprise me, looking at Starfield and the fact that Bethesda seemingly have sort of grander plans for that game to continue expanding it throughout the years and the lead up to The Elder Scrolls 6 eventually.
And at the moment, you know, they're trying to build a game on just two platforms, PC and Xbox Series S and X."

"But if you bring it to PlayStation, maybe if there's an opportunity to port it to the Switch as well, Switch 2, it's just going to make it more viable.
So I wouldn't be surprised to see Starfield 2, Starfield make the jump to different platforms in the future."

"Things like Halo though, Gears of War, these sort of big poster franchises for Xbox.
I don't know whether they'll be necessarily the first one or the next batch to make the jump.
But again, stranger things have happened as of late with Xbox."

"So we just have to stay tuned for that.
But yeah, that's all the time that we have in today's episode of GRCV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week.
So stay tuned for that."

"And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching.
I'll see you in the next one.
Take care, everyone."

